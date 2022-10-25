Read full article on original website
Related
kunm.org
FRI: Record high visitors nationwide came to New Mexico in 2021, + More
Record high visitors nationwide came to New Mexico in 2021 – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press. New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state's tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to...
kunm.org
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
kunm.org
Confluence of RSV, Flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals in New Mexico
Nine New Mexico counties, including Bernalillo, have medium community levels of COVID19 according to the latest CDC data. In contrast, the COVID transmission map that doesn’t include hospitalizations shows most of the upper half of the state shaded in red, or highest levels of COVID spread. Now the confluence of RSV, flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals.
Comments / 0