Read full article on original website
Related
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
conceptcarz.com
All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Production Begins in North America
• All-new Honda CR-V hybrid features fourth-generation Honda hybrid system. •Honda engine and transmission plants in Ohio play critical roles in launch of new CR-V hybrid producing newly refined Atkinson-cycle engine and fourth-generation hybrid system. •CR-V hybrid production starts in Canada, followed shortly by Indiana and Ohio plants as it...
torquenews.com
New Toyota RAV4 GR SPORT Adds More Sportiness With a Cosmetic Treatment
The family of GR Sport versions grows with the arrival of the famous Toyota Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV that, in addition to sporting a sportier appearance inside and out, comes with suspension adjustments and a sporty character for the hybrid SUV. The Toyota RAV4 is the fifth model in the...
Carscoops
New Hongqi H6 Might Be The Chinese Luxury Brand’s Best-Looking Model Yet
Hongqi’s range of new models continues to swell in China with the launch of this, the new H6 sedan, that was uncovered ahead of its public debut at November’s Guangzhou Auto Show. Those familiar with other Hongqi models will immediately recognize the familiar front fascia of the H6,...
What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In?
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers plenty of value for the money. What colors does the 2023 Highlander Hybrid come in? The post What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Lotus Eletre SUV, 2023 Toyota Crown Driven, And 2023 Honda Accord Teaser: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A combination of the war in Ukraine and a reduction in refinery capacity means that the US is left with just 25 days of diesel, while prices are some 50 percent higher than last year. While national economic council director Brian Deese said that diesel inventories are “unacceptably low,” there could be some relief incoming. Two ships carrying approximately 1 million barrels of diesel will soon arrive in New York after being diverted from their original destinations in Europe. Additionally, regional diesel production will receive a boost when Delta Air Line’s Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania returns from seasonal maintenance.
Carscoops
Opel/Vauxhall Grandland GSe Is A 296 HP PHEV SUV With Sports Suspension And 19-Inch Wheels
Opel and Vauxhall are expanding their electrified performance-focused range with the addition of the Grandland GSe next to the recently revealed Astra GSe. The new flagship trim of the C-SUV is not adding extra power over the standard AWD PHEV powertrain that delivers 296 hp (220 kW / 300 PS), but brings a sportier chassis setup for greater handling and minor visual tweaks to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup.
Carscoops
Hyundai La Festa N Line Debuts In China With Sharper Looks And A Turbo Engine
Hyundai has expanded the N Line range so much that almost every single model in its lineup gets an angrier-looking alter ego. The latest to join the trend is the Hyundai Lafesta, a China-only sedan slotting right in between the Elantra and the Sonata. The highlight of the new Lafesta...
Carscoops
671-HP AMG GLC63 Is More Of A Threat to C63 Than BMW’s M3
When Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off its C63 S super-sedan a few weeks back our natural response was to see how it measured up against the BMW M3 sedan, it’s most direct rival (the Merc monstered it in most metrics). But perhaps the greatest threat to the C63 comes...
Carscoops
Manhart Previews BMW M2 With 552 HP And A Fixed Rear Wing
While the world is still trying to figure out if the design of the all-new BMW M2 is acceptable, Manhart has dropped the first images and information on their tuning package for the entry-level M model. The Manhart MH2 560 offers more dramatic looks highlighted by a striking livery, alongside a sportier chassis and an upgraded powertrain.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Juke Gains New Emblem And Mildly Updated Aero Starting From Australia
The second-gen Nissan Juke has been around since 2019 but it still looks pretty fresh. For the 2023 model year in Australia, Nissan decided to equip the non-electrified Juke with some of the small updates recently introduced by the Juke Hybrid in Europe, while increasing the prices a little bit.
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 Toyota Crown Is A Hybrid, Hail Mary Pass For Mainstream Sedans
What separates sedans from crossovers, and how important are those differences?. Those are two very important questions as the Toyota Crown is returning to America as an “elevated sedan.” A radical departure from the rear-wheel drive variants offered in Japan, the 2023 Crown is a segment bender that follows in the footsteps of the iconic AMC Eagle.
Carscoops
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lands In The UK With Stylish First Edition Model
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will soon launch in the UK and initially arrive in special ‘First Edition’ guise. A number of distinctive design elements make the First Edition stand out from the regular Ioniq 6. For example, it is equipped with 20-inch wheels complete with a matte black finish, gloss black mouldings on the front, sides, and rear, and gloss black wing mirror caps.
Carscoops
Volvo Previews New EX90 Electric SUV’s Simplified Dash And Interface Design
Volvo believes that less is more when it comes to in-vehicle information, and it says it will put that into practice with the upcoming EX90. The new model will get simplified technology that aims to avoid information overload. As with its previous cars, Volvo has put two screens in the...
Carscoops
2024 BMW M5 Spied Inside And Out, Sports New Steering Wheel And Curved Display
The 2024 BMW M5 continues to reveal its secrets and now we’re getting a glimpse inside the cabin. A significant departure from its predecessor, the redesigned M5 has an all-new flat-bottom steering wheel with multi-colored contrast stitching. We can also see thinner spokes as well as new switchgear. The...
Carscoops
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
Carscoops
Acura Drops Three Heavily Modded 2023 Integras To Spark Our Imagination
In a quest to showcase the tuning potential of the new 2023 Integra, Acura has teamed up with US-based tuners and personalities from the local car scene to create a trio of modified variants. All three concepts feature a number of exterior, interior, and mechanical modifications compared to the stock...
Carscoops
Bell Sport & Classic Spent Three Years Restoring This Gorgeous Ferrari 330 GTC
British Ferrari specialist Bell Sport & Classic has unveiled a 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC that it comprehensively restored. The company spent three years bringing the car back to life. The process started with all the interior components being removed over a two week period before focus turned to the exterior with all the brightwork, bumpers, headlights, and glass being removed.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Civic Type R To Start At $43,990, Over $5k More Than The Last One
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will cost a fair amount more than the model that it replaces. Starting at $43,990 ($42,895 MSRP plus a $1,095 destination charge), it costs over $5,000 more than the previous Civic Type R. The new model claims that it has been improved in a...
Carscoops
Mini’s New Resolute, Untold, And Untamed Editions Add Some Spark To The Range
Mini has unveiled a handful of special edition packages for the 3-door, 5-door, and Convertible models, as well as the Countryman and Clubman. The first of the new packages is the Resolute Edition, which comes adorned with a host of Resolute Bronze accents across the exterior, including the headlight surrounds, front grille, taillights, front side panels, door handles and tailgate handle, and, in Cooper S specification, on the front air intakes and fuel filler cap.
Comments / 0