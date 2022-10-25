ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities University program accepting applicants

Applications for the New Braunfels Utilities University program will be accepted through Nov. 21. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program that begins Jan. 10, 2023. NBU University is a five-month series of classes that occur once a month. The program is designed for participants to gain a better understanding of how their municipal, community-owned utility operates.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Foster organization's claims about accused child rapist remaining on staff called into question by former employees, documents

A San Antonio-based foster care nonprofit said TPR’s report about an accused child-rapist remaining on staff eight months after the allegation was made was false. It threatened legal action against former employees who spoke out. But documents and additional former employees call into question what the organization has told the state and the families it serves.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy