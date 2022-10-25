Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
New Braunfels Utilities University program accepting applicants
Applications for the New Braunfels Utilities University program will be accepted through Nov. 21. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program that begins Jan. 10, 2023. NBU University is a five-month series of classes that occur once a month. The program is designed for participants to gain a better understanding of how their municipal, community-owned utility operates.
KSAT 12
Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
seguintoday.com
Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
San Antonio's Mission Solar charges up expansion, hiring more employees
The company plans to double its staff across two phases.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
mycanyonlake.com
WRR Says No to Deer Corn, Warns Public Not to ‘Help’ Wildlife as Temperatures Fall
Injured and sick wildlife are the reason Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation’s (WRR) 24-hour hotline exists. The Kendalia rescue is the authoritative source for people in unincorporated Comal County who panic when they see an animal in need and don’t know where to turn or how to help. Lynn...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm
Kat DeLorean has been a vocal critic of San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined on social media.
New owners of San Antonio Northwest Side apartments plan $6M overhaul
Upgrades will include new kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
1,700-acre luxury retirement community now selling 500 homes in Boerne
Home prices begin in the mid $400,000s.
Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Schertz.
Owner of San Antonio's Luther's Cafe considering selling the longtime Main Strip standby
The decades-old restaurant cited multiple difficulties in a Facebook post and said it's entertaining buyout offers.
tpr.org
Foster organization's claims about accused child rapist remaining on staff called into question by former employees, documents
A San Antonio-based foster care nonprofit said TPR’s report about an accused child-rapist remaining on staff eight months after the allegation was made was false. It threatened legal action against former employees who spoke out. But documents and additional former employees call into question what the organization has told the state and the families it serves.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
New Braunfels passes ban on pet sales from commercial breeders
Fourteen Texas towns now have this ordinance in place.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hospitals see surge of children’s respiratory illness. One mother shares her story
SAN ANTONIO – Across the country, hospitals are filling up with children fighting respiratory illnesses. Here in San Antonio, local hospitals are facing rising numbers of the flu, rhinovirus, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. “You’re still a mom, and your heart always goes to your child first. She scared me,”...
