With inflation continuing to hit Americans' wallets, the thought of having to spend money on something your child or you will only wear for one night is sure to give you goosebumps. Instead, you can easily save some money by either attending or hosting a costume swap. Kids grow so quickly that odds are a previous Halloween costume won't fit, so you have a costume just collecting dust. You can put together a Halloween costume swap in your neighborhood, community center, church, or school with a few steps. This is also a great idea for a fundraiser for a group because you can also have a bake sale and raffles with the costume swap. I have even done swaps and had both a bake sale and a used book sale and some fun little games for the kids to play. As long as you have a place to hold the swap, your creativity is unlimited. If the idea of organizing a costume swap is not something you want to consider, another option for saving some money on Halloween costumes is checking your local consignment stores and thrift shops.

11 DAYS AGO