Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
How to keep your child safe for Halloween
Indiana State Police suggested these tips for parents to keep their children safe for Halloween. Keep costumes short to prevent little ones from trips and falls. Try make-up instead of a mask. Masks often obstruct a child’s vision, which makes tasks like crossing the street and going up and down stairs dangerous.
Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. People are wondering if it is finally safe to let their kids enjoy the holiday in the manner it was celebrated pre-2020.
20 Halloween Door Decorations Will Give Your Front Entry The Perfect Spooky Look
Whether you go all out or just want a small decoration for participation points, there are plenty of options when it comes to Halloween door decorations.
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
These 37 Awesome Dog Halloween Costumes Are Just Too Much Fun
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. While humans tend to love scary costumes, the best dog Halloween costumes often lean on the cuter side of things. And with Halloween right around the corner, our social media feeds are starting to become full of the most adorable and funny dog costumes you can find. Dressing up at Halloween is one of the most enjoyable ways to participate in the spooky season. But why should it be only humans who get to enjoy the costume creativity that comes with...
NBC Miami
Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season
Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
CNET
Score Spooky Savings on Halloween Costumes and Decorations for a Limited Time
Halloween is almost here, so it's high time you got yourself sorted when it comes to decorations and costumes. Whether you're planning on heading out trick-or-treating with the kids or you want to make yours the creepiest-looking house on the street, these deals have got you covered. There are savings...
animalfair.com
Tips For Your Hairy Pup To Not Have A Horrific Halloween!
Yes, Halloween is meant to be scary, but you don’t want to make it absolutely horrific. An unexpected trip to the veterinarian, or unwelcome glares at a Halloween party, could make it just that. You need to take extra care at Halloween to make sure you and your dog remain stress free and happy. The AVMA produced a video featuring Dr. Ron DeHaven looking at the dangers of Halloween for pets.
pethelpful.com
Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece
Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
Rainbow fentanyl — the newest Halloween scare
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy...
Saving Some Green on Halloween
With inflation continuing to hit Americans' wallets, the thought of having to spend money on something your child or you will only wear for one night is sure to give you goosebumps. Instead, you can easily save some money by either attending or hosting a costume swap. Kids grow so quickly that odds are a previous Halloween costume won't fit, so you have a costume just collecting dust. You can put together a Halloween costume swap in your neighborhood, community center, church, or school with a few steps. This is also a great idea for a fundraiser for a group because you can also have a bake sale and raffles with the costume swap. I have even done swaps and had both a bake sale and a used book sale and some fun little games for the kids to play. As long as you have a place to hold the swap, your creativity is unlimited. If the idea of organizing a costume swap is not something you want to consider, another option for saving some money on Halloween costumes is checking your local consignment stores and thrift shops.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Comments / 0