The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.50% APY on a 3-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Last 2 Days to Buy 9.62% I Bonds. Don't Miss Out on a Record Rate

At the start of May 2022, the US Treasury announced the highest ever rate on Series I savings bonds -- 9.62%. The soaring inflation that started at the end of 2021 and continued into early 2022 pushed I bonds to their highest interest rate ever. But that rate is about to expire.
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
'Unbanked' U.S. Households Hit Lowest Level Since Financial Crisis

(Reuters) - The share of Americans who did not have a checking or savings account fell last year to the lowest level since the financial crisis, according to a new study by a U.S. banking regulator released Tuesday. Just 4.5% of 132.5 million U.S. households were considered “unbanked” in 2021,...
Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
Isas vs savings accounts: what’s the best home for your cash savings?

Determining the best place to put your savings – whether a typical savings account or a tax-free Isa – is not always an easy decision. The paltry interest rates on offer from savings accounts of all kinds over recent years have dented the appeal of Isas, as most regular savings accounts have allowed savers to earn some level of interest tax-free before hitting the personal savings allowance threshold.
I Bonds identity, account issues become headache for last-minute buyers

A last-minute rush for anything, including I Bonds, can easily trip you up these days as the universe tries to recover from the pandemic. Some delay or disaster lurks when you're standing in line for coffee, trying to get a prescription filled for a loved one and yes, even aiming to be sensible by opening an account online for inflation-adjusted Series I U.S. savings bonds.

