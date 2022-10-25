ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Pedestrian hit and killed in South Sacramento

Detectives and CSI personnel are looking for clues leading them to the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in South Sacramento on Thursday. The crash happened along Fruitridge Road near Power Inn Road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Police say a man in Oklahoma jumped into a pond while running from officers and drowned

A suspect in a break-in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drowned in a pond while running from police on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said. At about 4:30 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to an alarm going off at the clubhouse of an apartment building, the police department said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a shattered glass door and a naked man inside, his wet clothes strewn about.
TULSA, OK
CBS News

Owner struck in calf after multiple shots fired at Bridgeview bar

CHICAGO (CBS) –Bridgeview Police are investigating after nine shots were fired at a bar Friday just before midnight. The shooting happened at the Xs and Os bar, located at 7801 West 79th Street around 11:45 p.m. Police said a man along with his girlfriend walked into the bar with...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
CBS News

Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Two Sacramento businesses catch fire overnight

One fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a funeral home in the area of Broadway and 42nd Street. About an hour later, a fire started in a tire Shop on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue. No injuries were reported in either incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Chicago

Indiana teacher charged over 'kill list' agrees to stay away from school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teacher in East Chicago charged in connection with the making of a "kill list" has aggreed to stay away from the school. Police say staff members at Saint Stanislaus and students as young as 10 years old were on the lsit. Police say fifth grade teacher Algelica Carrasquillo told a student she wants to kill herself, and that he was on the bottom of her kill list. She pleaded not guilty to one felony count of intimidation. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Carrasquillo signed a no-contact order Friday.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS News

14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy