CBS News
Teen suspected of stealing cat, killing another to face charges in court Thursday
The teen, identified as 18-year-old Colin Lendewig, is being charged with felony animal cruelty and petty theft after what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department calls an extensive investigation. He was arrested and released from the Sacramento County jail Tuesday.
CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed in South Sacramento
Detectives and CSI personnel are looking for clues leading them to the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in South Sacramento on Thursday. The crash happened along Fruitridge Road near Power Inn Road.
CBS News
Teen charged with attacking family, killing grandma in Roseville: "This is a heartbreaking case"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old boy accused of assaulting his family and killing his 88-year-old grandmother. According to the attorney's office, the boy faces second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the events...
Police say a man in Oklahoma jumped into a pond while running from officers and drowned
A suspect in a break-in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drowned in a pond while running from police on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said. At about 4:30 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to an alarm going off at the clubhouse of an apartment building, the police department said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a shattered glass door and a naked man inside, his wet clothes strewn about.
CBS News
Owner struck in calf after multiple shots fired at Bridgeview bar
CHICAGO (CBS) –Bridgeview Police are investigating after nine shots were fired at a bar Friday just before midnight. The shooting happened at the Xs and Os bar, located at 7801 West 79th Street around 11:45 p.m. Police said a man along with his girlfriend walked into the bar with...
CBS News
2 men arrested after backing stolen car into Philly police vehicle: PD
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two men are in custody after allegedly backing a stolen car into a Philadelphia police cruiser. The crash happened on the 7900 block of Loretto Avenue, just after 7 p.m. Friday. One officer was injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated. The vehicles have...
CBS News
Large police investigation in Miami neighborhood
Trish Christakis reports SWAT members were seen searching around homes in the area of NW 17th Avenue and 55th Terrace. Police have not said what they were investigating.
CBS News
Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
CBS News
Two Sacramento businesses catch fire overnight
One fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a funeral home in the area of Broadway and 42nd Street. About an hour later, a fire started in a tire Shop on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue. No injuries were reported in either incident.
Indiana teacher charged over 'kill list' agrees to stay away from school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teacher in East Chicago charged in connection with the making of a "kill list" has aggreed to stay away from the school. Police say staff members at Saint Stanislaus and students as young as 10 years old were on the lsit. Police say fifth grade teacher Algelica Carrasquillo told a student she wants to kill herself, and that he was on the bottom of her kill list. She pleaded not guilty to one felony count of intimidation. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Carrasquillo signed a no-contact order Friday.
CBS News
Man charged with robbing Evanston bank; accused of several other bank heists and liquor thefts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Zion man is charged with robbing an Evanston bank at knifepoint in August; and the FBI has said he also robbed six other banks in the city and suburbs over the past year, and stole liquor from three suburban grocery stores. Haris Matchalovas, 39, is only...
CBS News
Elk Grove police catch suspect who allegedly fled from a stolen car
ELK GROVE - Police have detained a man who ran away from a vehicle that was reported stole in Elk Grove. Police were searching for the man in the area near Aizenberg Circle, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road. Police believe the man may have been armed. No further...
CBS News
House under construction in Folsom goes up in Flames
The fire broke out around Thursday morning at the home under construction on Ruan Court and Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time.
CBS News
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
