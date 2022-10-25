ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other stores

Black Friday isn't until Nov. 25 and holiday pricing is surfacing earlier than ever before. Electronics retailers are wasting no time slashing prices on their inventory to make way for next-gen tech. More people are shopping super early this year to dodge potential price hikes and stock shortages. Remember last...
laptopmag.com

Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset review: Good, but expensive

The Sony Inzone H9 is a solid gaming headset with strong spatial sound, supreme comfort and long battery life, but the $300 price tag is difficult to swallow. Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
laptopmag.com

An iPhone with USB-C is finally coming — but Apple’s not happy about it

We finally have direct confirmation from Apple that a USB-C iPhone is coming, but it’s clear that the company is not happy about having to do so. This comes off the back of the European Union’s new rule for all devices to require a single charging solution by Autumn 2024, to eliminate unnecessary electronic waste. We’ve seen Apple respond to this with a slow migration of all its devices to USB-C — most recently including the new 2022 iPad, and rumors are pointing towards the iPhone 15 packing this universal port.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Warning as hackers target people trying to use sites like PayPal and TikTok

Windows and Android users are being targeted by hackers using deliberately misspelt domains for some of the world's most popular websites - known as typosquatting. Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, said the attack is large-scale and malicious. Marijus said: “The scale of this malicious cyber campaign is worrying,...
laptopmag.com

Alienware Tri-Mode gaming headset review: An abysmal design choice hinders a great headset

The Alienware Tri-Mode gaming headset boasts staggering sound quality, a decent microphone, and long-lasting battery life, but one ridiculous gimmick turns it into a frustrating nightmare. (opens in new tab)at Dell (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens...
laptopmag.com

How to update Chrome — get the latest version of the Google browser

To our surprise, "How to update Chrome" is currently trending in Google Search. People really want to get the latest version of the popular Google browser! After all, it gives them to access new security and feature updates. If you're one of the many search-engine users scratching their heads over...
laptopmag.com

Cellular iPad 10 and iPad Pro M2 discounted at Verizon — save up to $280

Apple's 2022 iPad and iPad Pro M2 are now available for purchase — just in time for the holidays. Verizon's iPad deals currently slash up to $280 off Apple new tablets with cellular support. Purchase the new iPad starting at $599 (opens in new tab) or iPad Pro from...
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
laptopmag.com

Early Black Friday tablet deal drops Lenovo Tab M10 Plus to an all-time low at $151

The latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is one of the best tablets around. And thanks to Lenovo's Black Friday price guarantee, you don't have to wait to treat yourself. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen for just $151 (opens in new tab) directly from Lenovo. It normally costs $229, so that's $78 in savings and the Tab M10's lowest price ever. Apply coupon, "EXTRA5" at checkout to see the deal price.
laptopmag.com

Don't buy a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — here's why

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hits the battlefield this Friday, October 28, 2022. If you pre-ordered the title, you've been able to play its campaign for a week and get a taste of what's to come when the full game becomes available Friday. Sadly, if you purchased a physical copy of the CoD Modern Warfare 2, you'll be saving yourself about a nanosecond of download time compared to your digital-only counterparts.
TechCrunch

Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands

The leaked data includes call logs, text messages, granular location data and other personal device data of unsuspecting victims whose Android phones and tablets were compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, including TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by someone with physical access to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
reviewed.com

Roomy and regulated, this incredible side-by-side fridge breaks the mold

If you’re in the market for a side-by-side fridge, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS (available at Best Buy for $1,299.99) is one of the better values currently available. Not only does it feature steady temperatures and less of a warm spot in its middle than other side-by-sides, it manages this while using about a third of the electricity as other fridges. It also provides an expanse of fridge storage compared to other options, though its freezer is slightly smaller than average. It has a through-the-door dispenser, but nothing else that might inflate its price—and at its current price it’s a great value. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS ranks right up there with the Samsung RS27T5200SR as one of the best side-by-sides we’ve ever tested.
TheStreet

Intel Confirms Chipmakers' Problems Are Worsening

It's been a terrible year for chip and semiconductor makers. And things are not about to get better according to Intel (INTC) . The sector is plagued by a mountain of problems. Demand for tech products is weakening as the economic slowdown deepens and uncertainty about an upcoming recession intensifies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy