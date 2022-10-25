Read full article on original website
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
NY1
Manhattan church runs food, clothing drive for migrants three days a week
As the number of migrants who have been bused to New York City has swelled to more than 21,000, some New Yorkers are doing what they can to help. And what started as a simple act of kindness has grown into something much deeper. Outside St. Francis of Assisi Roman...
NY1
It's always Christmas at American Christmas
Some might get a sense of what’s happening inside the red brick building on Warren Place in Mount Vernon by the decorations on the outside. Once walking in, visitors are enveloped by the spirit of Christmas. Many of the city’s most famous holiday displays start in the building at...
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy’s Mamacita Comida Awarded $2,000 Black Business Month Grant
Mamacita Comida, a family-owned Bed-Stuy restaurant was among 14 Black-owned businesses to receive GoFundMe’s Black Business Month grant, reports The Brooklyn Paper. Brooklyn’s first Spanish-Asian fusion restaurant was selected as one of the crowdfunding website’s winners earlier this month, after applying in August. Nina Madera, the owner of Mamacita Comida, was awarded the $2,000 grant because her application reflected “how her business is impacting the community,” according to GoFundMe spokesperson Madison Jones.
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and helps children in need
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in need. Elizabeth Figueroa, 60, is a retired teacher who loves children. So every holiday for the past […]
Notorious landlord settles Brooklyn lead paint suit for $82.5K
The New York City Department of Housing and Preservation reached an $82,500 settlement with a notorious landlord for lead paint violations in over 285 homes, the city announced Tuesday.
Man, 21, punched in unprovoked attack aboard Brooklyn L train
The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for randomly assaulting a man aboard a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month, authorities said.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site
The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek man accused of attacking 2 women in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for whoever stabbed an 18-year-old woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn, then punched another woman nearby.It all happened on Wednesday near Bleecker Street and Central Avenue in Bushwick.CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the 18-year-old, who was in the hospital Wednesday night, recovering from surgery."I just still can't believe that it happened to me," she said.The victim, who did not want to be identified, says she was just walking down the street when a stranger lifted a sweatshirt, revealing a knife, then charged at her."He grab my hair and he pull me over to the ground,...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Haters Attack Yeshiva Students in Midwood, Brooklyn
A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood. The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene. The attack took place at the corner of...
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
brickunderground.com
5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods
Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
brickunderground.com
Searching for a cheap NYC rental? Here are the city’s most affordable neighborhoods for renters
If you’re trying to find a cheap rental, you know there’s intense competition for apartments and high rents in every borough in New York City. Some neighborhoods, however, are more affordable than others. If you have some flexibility, you may be able to move to a less expensive neighborhood—one that's not even on your radar yet.
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
NBC New York
Good Samaritan Thwarts Rape in Quiet Queens Neighborhood
Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing a man who pushed a woman to the ground in a quiet Queens neighborhood and would have raped her, if not for a stranger they say who stepped in to intervene. The 47-year-old victim was attacked around 2 a.m. Sunday near 147th Street...
