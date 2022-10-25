ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Springs, AZ

Grand Canyon Caverns rescue: Tourists trapped 20 stories below ground after elevator breaks

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073Ird_0imBbixf00

An outing to see the Grand Canyon Caverns ended with a one-day delay until they could see the light of day again.

Several people were stranded below the surface for more than a day when the elevator that takes people to the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, stopped working, CNN reported.

Some of the people decided to walk the 20 or so flights of steps, while others decided to stay put until a rescue crew could come to their aid. Those who stayed either did so because they could not safely walk all the stairs or because they decided to stay with the people who were not physically able to navigate the steps, ABC News reported.

Those who opted to stay below ground didn’t have to rough it, as there is a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern. It also has a small restaurant that provided food for those who were stranded, The Washington Post reported.

On Monday, when a generator didn’t fix the problem, a search and rescue team used a basket device to lift each person up the elevator shaft to the surface, ABC News reported.

They also had the option to stay until the elevator was fixed, but the sheriff told the Post that everyone decided to be lifted out of the cavern.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Recall alert: Kia Sportage owners told to park outside

Kia is once again telling owners of older Sportage SUVs to park them outside and away from structures because there have been additional reports of engine fires. The latest recall affects almost 72,000 2008 and 2009 Sportages, The Associated Press reported. This is the second time the vehicles have been...
The Independent

‘Pivot!’: Fire brigade rescue mother stuck behind sofa on stairwell

Firefighters rescued a woman after she became trapped under a sofa in a basement for three hours.Melissa, 53, from Ohio, was trying to move her sofa to the basement with the help of her partner Todd, 55, when the furniture became wedged between a handrail and the wall.Daughter Claire, 23, recorded the incident, showing the sofa covering the entrance of the basement.Firefighters were called and freed Melissa by wriggling through the hole to remove the handrail from the wall.“[Afterwards], my mom thought it was really funny. We laughed about it,” Claire said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West after rapper’s antisemitic commentsPorcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati ZooHalloween enthusiast decorates house with 30ft skeleton arms for spooky season
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines

A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces. Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral visionKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
KRMG

US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
100K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy