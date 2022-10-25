Read full article on original website
Obituary: Thomas H. Light (March 26, 1936 ~ October 22, 2022)
Thomas “Tommy” H Light, 86, passed on October 22, 2022, to be with our lord. A member of Northpark Baptist Church for many years and a deep believer in the Christian faith. Born in Birmingham on March 26, 1936. Attended high school at McGill Institute in Mobile. A graduate of Birmingham Southern College and Marine […]
Obituary: Jerry Wayne Payton, Sr. (February 25, 1941 ~ October 20, 2022)
Jerry Wayne Payton Sr., 81, of Chilton County, passed October 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Grover Lee and Ruth LE Payton on February 25, 1941. He was an Army veteran and retired truck driver with over fifty years of experience. He was a loving and kind […]
Obituary: Joy Ethelyn (Trucks) Cornelius (December 6, 1932 ~ October 19, 2022)
Joy Trucks Cornelius, 89, of Birmingham, died of natural causes on October 19, 2022. Joy was born on December 6, 1932, to Fred and Ethelyn Trucks. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert B. Cornelius, and her only sibling, Nancy McClinton. Joy brought up in Ensley, Alabama, a suburb of […]
Obituary: Harvey Gerald Chitty (October 5, 1936 ~ October 19, 2022)
Harvey Gerald Chitty passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 19. He was born and raised in Center Point and went to Hewitt Trussville High School. Harvey enlisted in the Navy and served from 1955 to 1959 on the USS English DD-696 and was so proud to have served his country. He was a […]
Obituary: Sarah Cooper (Cooper) Rushen (September 25, 1944 ~ October 18, 2022)
Sarah C. Rushen, 78, of Talladega, passed away on October 18, 2022. The family will receive friends at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville on Tuesday, October 25, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Blake Rushen […]
Obituary: Elbert Lafayette Huey (January 22, 1939 ~ October 23, 2022)
Elbert Lafayette Huey, 83, of Trussville, Alabama, went to be with our Lord Savior on October 23, 2022, at Trussville Health and Rehab in Trussville, Alabama. He was born January 22, 1939, in Lawley, Alabama, the son of the late Herman Huey and the late Wilda Huey. He was a Salesman at Flowers Baking Company. […]
Obituary: Helen Jackson (August 26, 1937 ~ October 16, 2022)
Helen M. Jackson, 85, of Ashville, took her Heavenly flight to her home in Heaven to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2022. She passed at her home in Shoal Creek Valley, surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was born on August 26, 1937, to G.W. and Pearl […]
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The City of Birmingham will be collecting food items for holiday boxes to be distributed to residents in need. Donations will be collected November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Family-sized canned goods are preferred. […]
Trussville family mourns loss of Blake Abercrombie, ‘his legacy will never be forgotten’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man passed away after his long battle with Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT). DSRCT is a soft-tissue sarcoma that causes multiple tumors to form in the abdomen and pelvic area, but where it begins is usually unknown. The first case of a DSRCT was recorded in […]
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce to host Legislative Breakfast
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Breakfast at the Trussville Civic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Check-in begins at 6:45 a.m.; breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. This event is open to the public. The program will feature a legislative update from Danny […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
Former Zamora Temple proposed to become ‘Irondale Civic Center’
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. has announced that he will be bringing a resolution before the city council on Nov. I, 2022, to officially change the name of the Zamora Temple to the Irondale Civic Center. The city purchased the former Zamora Temple building on June 30, […]
Sean of the South: The L Word
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Noon. A Mexican taco truck. Birmingham. This parking lot is packed, if there was an empty square-inch of space it’s already filled with a Nissan or a Kia. Earlier this morning, I was on a radio show. The host drilled me with loaded questions. It was a […]
Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
The Future of Springville Schools: Administrators discuss proposed 15-mill tax increase on Facebook Live
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor SPRINGVILLE – Four St. Clair County and Springville school leaders joined host Clayton Martin on a Facebook Live Q&A on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, to discuss a proposed 15-mill property tax increase that will appear on the ballot at the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The proposed tax is intended […]
