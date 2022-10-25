ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The City of Birmingham will be collecting food items for holiday boxes to be distributed to residents in need. Donations will be collected November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Family-sized canned goods are preferred. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: The L Word

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Noon. A Mexican taco truck. Birmingham. This parking lot is packed, if there was an empty square-inch of space it’s already filled with a Nissan or a Kia. Earlier this morning, I was on a radio show. The host drilled me with loaded questions. It was a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Future of Springville Schools: Administrators discuss proposed 15-mill tax increase on Facebook Live

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor SPRINGVILLE – Four St. Clair County and Springville school leaders joined host Clayton Martin on a Facebook Live Q&A on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, to discuss a proposed 15-mill property tax increase that will appear on the ballot at the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The proposed tax is intended […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy