Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Slow start for Lady Titan 8A hands win to Lady Bulldogs
A strong second half was not enough to overcome a slow start in the Columbus Eighth Grade Lady Titan A loss to Galena, 2023, in their home opener, Tuesday, at the CUHS Gymnasium. Galena’s Weslynn Russell scored all five of the Lady Bulldog’s points in the first quarter to give her team a 5-4 advantage. Natalie Wary scored a field goal while Bentley Townsend netted a pair of free throws in the…
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
columbusnews-report.com
Baseball Major Leaguer opposes Columbus
Editors note: A recent item in the 100 Years Ago column of the News-Report concerning the baseball rivalry between Columbus and Oswego inspired sports historian and Columbus native, Doug Eaton to research the Oswego Major League pitcher. From the October 18, 2022 issue of the Columbus News-Report 100 Years Ago column. “A record crowd of 785 people saw the most exciting game Sunday afternoon at…
columbusnews-report.com
Galena B slips past Columbus
The Galena combined seventh and eighth grade girls basketball team edged the Columbus Junior High combined team, 16-14, in season opening action, Tuesday, at the high school gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs doubled their score in the fourth quarter to slip past their hosts. Alli Sargent put the first points of the game on the scoreboard in the first period for a 2-0, Lady Titan lead. Addilyn…
columbusnews-report.com
Cathy Gurnee
Cathy Lynn (Coble) Gurnee, age 62, of Columbus died at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in St. Louis Missouri following a stay in Freeman West Hospital, in Joplin Mo. before being transferred to St Louis. Her death was unexpected. Born March 11, 1960 , Cathy was the daughter of Robert “Bob” Coble and Margaret “Peggy” (Hamilton) Coble. She grew up in Columbus. She was a graduate of Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1978.
columbusnews-report.com
Charles Sirratt
Charles E. (Chuck) Sirratt, 85, of Pittsburg, died at his home Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Stockton, Mo. May 2, 1937. He was the son of James and Lenora (Williams) Sirratt and was raised in the Stockton, Mo. and Columbus areas. Chuck was a Golden Gloves Boxing...
columbusnews-report.com
Margaret Paradee
Margaret Alice Paradee, 84 of Columbus, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 18, 1938 in Corona, Margaret was the daughter of of Tony Begando and Ruth (Lanning) Begando. Margaret and John Paradee were united in marriage May 6, 1958 in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in...
columbusnews-report.com
Cynthia Forkner
Cynthia J. Forkner, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died following a brief illness at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. Born June 22, 1957 in Columbus, Cynthia was the daughter of James and Marilyn Morris. Her father preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Columbus. She graduated from Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1975.
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus decorates pumpkins for Halloween
First place in the Mercy Columbus Pumpkin decorating contest was a momma pig and her babies. Morgan Lero and Jerrica Conrad were the creators of this farm themed entry.
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
fourstateshomepage.com
Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
WIBW
Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.
Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals
JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
fortscott.biz
Help Fort Scott In Documenting Infrastructure Issues
Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”
Comments / 0