The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO