Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’
Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Why are people so obsessed with Rishi Sunak’s height?
Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak is the first British Asian to take up residence at 10 Downing Street, the country’s first Hindu leader, its youngest since 1812 and one of its wealthiest ever statesmen.At 170cm (or 5 foot 6 inches), he is also one of the UK’s shortest premiers on record, a matter of increasing obsession online, with Google searches into the matter spiking over the course of the week.For the record, this is how our new PM compares with his predecessors:Liz Truss (2022-22) – 5 foot 5¼ inchesBoris Johnson (2019-22) – 5 foot 9 inchesTheresa May (2016-19)...
Voices: Yes, Rishi Sunak is a record-breaker: He’s the first PM to lose a leadership contest and be in charge a month later
Another historic day, then. Is it just me, or do there seem to be a lot of them about? Do they even count as history, if you’re kind of forgetting what they’re about, even while they happen? Can any of us be absolutely sure if, in say, six months’ time, someone asks us how Rishi Sunak became prime minister, any of us will really be able to answer?Rishi Sunak doesn’t seem to know the answer, either. He marked the occasion with an 83-second speech, staring all the while down the wrong camera, lending the occasion a kind of behind-the-scenes-of-the-latest-s***show...
How Much Is British PM Liz Truss Worth As She Resigns?
On Oct. 20, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned her post only six weeks after taking over the job from Boris Johnson. She now has the distinction of serving the shortest reign as PM in British...
Joe Biden Mispronounces Rishi Sunak's Name as New U.K. Leader Takes Office
Rishi Sunak is Britain's first leader of color, after being appointed prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday morning.
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
New Tory leader Rishi Sunak says party facing ‘existential threat’
Rishi Sunak, the incoming prime minister, has told MPs that the Conservative party is facing an “existential threat”, in his first address to them on becoming party leader, after Penny Mordaunt failed to get 100 nominations to reach the threshold to trigger a ballot. In his speech, given...
Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity
The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
Everything We Know About Liz Truss' Resignation As UK Prime Minister
Americans are waking up to the shocking news that after just six weeks, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is resigning (via Gov.uk). Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II just days before the long-serving monarch died at the age of 96. In fact, one of the last photos taken of the Queen was when she was with the PM.
Rishi Sunak re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor
Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor in Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, in a move certain to reassure the financial markets.The retention of the man who has warned of “eye-watering” cuts to be made in a de-facto budget earmarked for next Monday puts the new government on course for fresh austerity.The announcement came as Dominic Raab was pictured walking up Downing Street, ahead of a return to a top cabinet job – as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.Earlier, in a ruthless clearout, Mr Sunak dismissed nine cabinet ministers – and a further two ministers attending cabinet – most of...
Seven crucial mistakes Liz Truss made that saw PM forced out after just 44 days – and the final nail in her coffin
LIZ Truss has thrown in the towel after 44 days of carnage that climaxed in a groundswell of calls for her to quit. The departing Tory leader is the shortest-serving PM in British history - but presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in recent memory. Six weeks of...
Rishi Sunak reverses Truss plan to allow immigration to rise
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has signalled he wants to rein in immigration, in line with the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto commitment to get overall numbers down over the course of the following five years.Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss clashed with home secretary Suella Braverman over proposals to let numbers rise in the hope of boosting economic growth, and the spat is believed to have played a part in Ms Braverman’s dismissal last week.Before her resignation, Ms Truss is thought to have been planning to liberalise work visa rules for hard-to-fill jobs like social care and fruit-picking, as part of...
Who could become UK's new PM?
Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak - Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
mailplus.co.uk
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
BBC
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
Rishi Sunak has done a 'grubby deal' over Suella Braverman appointment, says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer criticised the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing Rishi Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" in her re-appointment.The cabinet minister was forced out by Liz Truss after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document from a personal email.“He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security... party first, country second," the Labour leader said.The prime minister has refused to deny that government officials raised concerns about the return of Ms Braverman, saying that she "accepted her mistake."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak faces Keir Starmer at first PMQs after Budget delayed - liveSunak is keeping his friends close – and his enemies closerWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
Suella Braverman ‘runs away’ from parliament as minister confirms she will not be investigated OLD
Suella Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches and violations of the ministerial code.A minister told parliament that even if Rishi Sunak appoints a new independent adviser, it would “not be proper” for them to probe “events in the last administration”.The newly reappointed home secretary was accused of “running away” from an urgent question on her appointment, leaving the House of Commons chamber minutes before it began.There were shouts of “where is she?” from the opposition benches as Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin stood to answer questions on Wednesday afternoon.He told MPs that it was the new...
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation
Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
