Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘completes’ Kherson evacuation as more blackouts hit Kyiv
The civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, officials announced. At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of city as Russia prepares defences for a major battle there. Kyiv has called the evacuations “forced deportations”. “We’re preparing...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
NEW DELHI — India’s defense minister says that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed him on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about the use of a “dirty bomb.”. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet after his phone conversation with Shoigu on Wednesday...
Intruder seeking U.S. House Speaker Pelosi at her home beats husband with hammer
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An intruder demanding to see U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer early on Friday, officials said, in an assault that stoked fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
EXPLAINER: Why does The Associated Press call US elections?
Why has The Associated Press tallied votes and declared winners in U.S. elections since the middle of the 19th century? Because no one else does. Unlike the case in other democracies, the Founding Fathers didn’t establish a national clearinghouse for counting the vote, and the states all do it a little differently.
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
Semiconductors are small, ubiquitous, and underappreciated. They are the brains of every modern device.
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
No easy solution to oil imports
Saudi Arabia made a terrible mistake by cutting oil production. This country is important to the energy security and Middle East stability. It is a regional ally against Iran. Yet, it moved closer to Russia by announcing a cut in oil production. With markets tight and a nice 73% profit margin, reduction in oil supply by 2 million barrels a day was a move to harm the U.S. economy and also raise the price of gas to Russia’s advantage.
Kosovo expands timeline for Serbs to comply with car plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s authorities have apparently bowed to international pressure and softened their decision to ban illegal vehicle license plates, a move that could avoid riots by minority Serbs over the issue. Following a meeting Friday with ambassadors from the U.S. and four European countries —...
Amazon governor revokes forest protection in re-election bid
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In an effort to get more votes and win reelection, the governor of the Brazilian state of Rondonia on Friday revoked the protection of a large swath of Amazon forest. Marcos Rocha, a staunch ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, signed a decree that...
Trump takes jab at DeSantis on Truth Social
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump recently took a political jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation about the possibility of him running for president in 2024. According to Business Insider, Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday, October 27, and shared a political...
