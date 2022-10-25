PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman. The candidate had a shaky debate performance earlier this week that put some Democrats on edge. The president laid out the stakes immediately, cautioning the Nov. 8 midterm elections were “not a referendum, it’s a choice, a choice between two vastly different visions of America.” The White House has showered attention on the Keystone State — Biden’s birthplace — in the final weeks before the election, and officials preparing for another visit next week.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO