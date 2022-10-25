ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

longisland.com

DEKS Building in Rocky Point Condemned, Work Stopped

After several complaints to Brookhaven Town by residents in Rocky Point, inspectors condemned the old DEKS at 605 Route 25A. The town also issued a stop work order when they discovered that work was being performed on the building without a permit. Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner said that complaints...
ROCKY POINT, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 visits parts of Lindenhurst, Freeport destroyed by Sandy in 2012

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- This week marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Tri-State Area, scarring the coastline and the people who called it home.All week, CBS News New York will revisit some of the areas hit hardest by the storm.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reconnected with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.It was the dream house for Scott and Meral Guven."I'd seen the water view. My wife said, 'Okay, let's buy it,'" Scott Guven said.They did so never knowing the Great South Bay would, within years, begin to swallow their Lindenhurst...
FREEPORT, NY
riverheadlocal

Barnes & Noble to open its doors on Wednesday

The new Barnes & Noble bookstore in Riverhead will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Bestselling author Nelson DeMille will cut the ribbon. He will also be signing copies of his new book, “The Maze.”
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
27east.com

Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

The Oyster Fest Was A Shucking Good Time

I decided to go to the 39th Oyster Bay’s Oyster Festival as an attendee to get the full experience. Covering Oyster Bay for about two years, I knew the Oyster Festival was a big deal. I remember covering the virtual version of the Oyster Festival’s Oyster Eating and Shucking Competition in 2020 at Cooper’s Bluff.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY

Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
BOHEMIA, NY
27east.com

Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton

A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.24.22

• We’re expecting showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high temperature will be near 66 degrees, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 miles per hour and new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Drizzle is expected to continue overnight, with a low around 56. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Long Beach residents reflect on surviving Superstorm Sandy

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- This week marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.For a decade, we've been reporting on a recovery that took longer than anyone could have imagined back in October of 2012.On Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was one of the first to bring us startling images of destruction from Long Beach. She recently reconnected with some of the very same people she spoke to then to find out where and how they are now."The phone went dead, the streetlight went dead and next thing I know, it's like a Brian De...
LONG BEACH, NY
therealdeal.com

East End property sales tax heads to vote

One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

