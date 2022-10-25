Read full article on original website
longisland.com
DEKS Building in Rocky Point Condemned, Work Stopped
After several complaints to Brookhaven Town by residents in Rocky Point, inspectors condemned the old DEKS at 605 Route 25A. The town also issued a stop work order when they discovered that work was being performed on the building without a permit. Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner said that complaints...
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
CBS2 visits parts of Lindenhurst, Freeport destroyed by Sandy in 2012
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- This week marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Tri-State Area, scarring the coastline and the people who called it home.All week, CBS News New York will revisit some of the areas hit hardest by the storm.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reconnected with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.It was the dream house for Scott and Meral Guven."I'd seen the water view. My wife said, 'Okay, let's buy it,'" Scott Guven said.They did so never knowing the Great South Bay would, within years, begin to swallow their Lindenhurst...
Barnes & Noble to open its doors on Wednesday
The new Barnes & Noble bookstore in Riverhead will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Bestselling author Nelson DeMille will cut the ribbon. He will also be signing copies of his new book, “The Maze.”
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
27east.com
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
greaterlongisland.com
Italian restaurant Felice offers Tuscany eats and atmosphere in its new Roslyn location
Part New York City, part Italian countryside, Felice is ready to take Long Islanders on a trip. “I want them to feel in Italy,” said Jacopo Giustiniani, founder of the Felice brand and partner of SA Hospitality Group. “I really want to transport them to Tuscany without taking the plane… and the six-hour jet lag.
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
The Oyster Fest Was A Shucking Good Time
I decided to go to the 39th Oyster Bay’s Oyster Festival as an attendee to get the full experience. Covering Oyster Bay for about two years, I knew the Oyster Festival was a big deal. I remember covering the virtual version of the Oyster Festival’s Oyster Eating and Shucking Competition in 2020 at Cooper’s Bluff.
greaterlongisland.com
Meet Pidgie, singer-songwriter from Massapequa who advocates for the differently abled
Patricia Panzarino is a musician. Period. The Massapequa native also happens to have been born with spinal muscular atrophy. This only means she must be creative beyond simply writing songs. From her father rigging a lift to get her on his cabin cruiser, to her sister born with the same...
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: The Fall 2022 Patchogue Beer Festival on Railroad Ave.
Beer lovers headed to Patchogue Sunday for Burgerology’s first-ever Patchogue Beer Festival on the street. The village shut Railroad Avenue from 2 to 6 p.m. for the big event. Scroll down for 20 photos by Andrew Theodorakis.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Looking back on the impacts of ‘superstorm’ Sandy: local photos and video of historic storm
Hurricane Sandy roared ashore in New York as a post-tropical cyclone on Oct. 29, 2012, accompanied by a record-breaking tidal surge of nearly 14 feet, submerging entire communities, destroying thousands of homes, leaving nearly 2 million customers without power, flooding New York City tunnels and subways, and causing major coastal erosion.
longisland.com
Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY
Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.24.22
• We’re expecting showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high temperature will be near 66 degrees, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 miles per hour and new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Drizzle is expected to continue overnight, with a low around 56. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
Long Beach residents reflect on surviving Superstorm Sandy
LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- This week marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.For a decade, we've been reporting on a recovery that took longer than anyone could have imagined back in October of 2012.On Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was one of the first to bring us startling images of destruction from Long Beach. She recently reconnected with some of the very same people she spoke to then to find out where and how they are now."The phone went dead, the streetlight went dead and next thing I know, it's like a Brian De...
therealdeal.com
East End property sales tax heads to vote
One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
