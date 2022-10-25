FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has passed a budget for 2023. The passage did not come without controversy as a call Monday from City Council President Jason Arp were to slash Mayor Tom Henry’s initial budget by a significant amount. However, the request was denied after failing to receive a second on the motion and a vote to slash the budget not happening. The Mayor’s office released a statement late Tuesday stating that the city “continues to experience growth and success,” and Tuesday’s passage by City Council of the budget for 2023 demonstrates the city is “positioned for even better days ahead.” Highlights of the 2023 budget include record investment by the city for for neighborhood infrastructure projects, a continued commitment to public safety, and continued improvement to city parks.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO