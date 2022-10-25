Read full article on original website
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
What Las Vegas home buyers need to know as interest rates rise
Loan borrowers are feeling the squeeze with rising interest rates as inflation remains high. However, one real estate agent is offering some ways to offset those higher costs.
Las Vegas construction laborers making more money, but inflation erasing gains
Wages went up for construction laborers working in the Las Vegas valley last year, but inflation erased about half of the raise, according to a study released on Thursday
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year
Gaming revenue in Nevada topped $1 billion for the 19th straight month in September with state casinos closing in on a second straight record year. The post September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
NV Energy power outage impacts 2K customers in North Las Vegas
Update: Power has been restored to the area. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 2,100 customers in North Las Vegas are experiencing a power outage, according to NVEnergy’s website. The outage was reported around 1:12 p.m. in the area of Washburn Road and Allen Lane, near Simmons Street and Lone Mountain Road. NVEnergy said the […]
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Cheyenne Avenue on Interstate 15 at around 2 p.m. According to the Police, a pickup truck, an utility truck, an SUV, and a white box truck were involved in the collision.
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
passporttoeden.com
8 Best Hotels On The Strip In Las Vegas
Day or night, The Strip is the place to be in Vegas. It’s a theme park-like block, extended two-ways, filled with celebrity-run restaurants, campy attractions, and delightfully over-the-top resorts. Almost all the hotels on The Strip play on an ambitious (and slightly tongue-in-cheek) city-specific theme: New York City, Luxor, Paris. Many also lean on Italy (why not?) for style and inspiration: Bellagio, Venetian, Caesar’s Palace.
bouldercityreview.com
Land sale for grocer not in city’s best interest
Boulder City voters will have a chance to weigh in on whether or not the city should sell 16.3 acres of land for the development of a shopping center, primarily a grocery store. From a resident’s standpoint, a second grocery store would be nice, competition is often good and choice can benefit the consumer.
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
news3lv.com
Social Security's 'Cola' may not be enough
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Social Security recipients can look forward to an 8.7% cost of living adjustment, or “COLA” in January to offset the nation’s current 8.1% inflation rate, but many local seniors worry it may not be enough. “Social Security is not going to really...
Local hits mega progressive jackpot of $288K at Flamingo
A lucky local hit a mega progressive jackpot of $288,024 at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24.
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Holocaust survivor gets rid of Yeezy inventory in Las Vegas store
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A son of a Holocaust survivor is clearing out the inventory of Yeezys from his Las Vegas pawn shop, all in response to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments and social media posts. The shoes can retail for more than $700; Max Pawn, in contrast, sold...
Fox5 KVVU
Group involved with proposed arena on Las Vegas Strip announces plans to fund Moulin Rouge project
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group that is part of the proposed All Net Resort and Arena on the Las Vegas Strip has announced plans to provide funding for the Moulin Rouge project. In a news release, Trypto Business Solutions LLC says its a group that its “directly involved...
8newsnow.com
Semi-truck flips on U.S. 95 near Cold Creek, stopping southbound traffic to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck flipped on the U.S. 95 southbound outside of Las Vegas just before 1:30 on Wednesday, drivers told 8 News Now. RTC Southern Nevada reported a crash in the area near Cold Creek Road at 1:27 p.m. Drivers also said that traffic was being...
Woman dead after driving into a tree in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department the woman was driving south on Aliante approaching Centennial before leaving the travel lanes.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
