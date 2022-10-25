Day or night, The Strip is the place to be in Vegas. It’s a theme park-like block, extended two-ways, filled with celebrity-run restaurants, campy attractions, and delightfully over-the-top resorts. Almost all the hotels on The Strip play on an ambitious (and slightly tongue-in-cheek) city-specific theme: New York City, Luxor, Paris. Many also lean on Italy (why not?) for style and inspiration: Bellagio, Venetian, Caesar’s Palace.

