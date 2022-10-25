ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
passporttoeden.com

8 Best Hotels On The Strip In Las Vegas

Day or night, The Strip is the place to be in Vegas. It’s a theme park-like block, extended two-ways, filled with celebrity-run restaurants, campy attractions, and delightfully over-the-top resorts. Almost all the hotels on The Strip play on an ambitious (and slightly tongue-in-cheek) city-specific theme: New York City, Luxor, Paris. Many also lean on Italy (why not?) for style and inspiration: Bellagio, Venetian, Caesar’s Palace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Land sale for grocer not in city’s best interest

Boulder City voters will have a chance to weigh in on whether or not the city should sell 16.3 acres of land for the development of a shopping center, primarily a grocery store. From a resident’s standpoint, a second grocery store would be nice, competition is often good and choice can benefit the consumer.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Social Security's 'Cola' may not be enough

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Social Security recipients can look forward to an 8.7% cost of living adjustment, or “COLA” in January to offset the nation’s current 8.1% inflation rate, but many local seniors worry it may not be enough. “Social Security is not going to really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
LAS VEGAS, NV

