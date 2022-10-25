Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects
A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
WDIO-TV
New technology maybe on the way for the Duluth Police Department
The Duluth citizen’s review board is looking for input to share with the Duluth police department as they are looking into using drones in their options for law enforcement activities. There will be a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Public Safety Building at...
Duluth Recognized As A National Leader In Greenspace + Park Plans
Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the beauty and outdoor opportunities that surround us for granted. But, maybe we shouldn't. The City of Duluth is being honored for its role in providing those outdoor recreational opportunities and conservation with a state award that's tied to its role on the national scale.
dukefmduluth.com
Public Meeting On Police Drone Use
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Citizen Review Board is holding a public meeting on expanding the police use of Unmanned Aerial Systems or drone operations. The meeting begins at 5:30 in the Public Safety Building’s training room and will also be live streamed on the Duluth Police Facebook page.
Community Trick-Or-Treating Event Is Saturday In Carlton, Minnesota
It'll be a full weekend of Halloween fun across the Northland and the place to be Saturday afternoon is in Carlton for a fun family event!. The Downtown Carlton Trick-Or-Treat is a great reason to get the kids dressed up to get candy and to check out the entries in the citywide scarecrow contest. The winner of that contest gets $100.
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees
It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
FOX 21 Online
Midtown Park Being Temporarily Removed to Make Room for Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is dismantling Midtown Park to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Port Interchange Project. They want the public to know that the ramps and rails for the skatepark that was housed there, will be stored for the next three years. With hopes to bring back the park once construction wraps up.
kdal610.com
Demolition Of Former Astoria Hotel To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The former Hotel Astoria at 1st Avenue East and Superior Street is set to be demolished. Crews closed the sidewalk in front of the building and put up barriers on Monday. The elevated boardwalk on the side of the building that provides access to the...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact
New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
WDIO-TV
New details from Sen. Bewley car crash
The Wisconsin police department have released new details from the deadly July crash involving Sen. Bewley. The Ashland daily press is reporting that the woman killed when her car collided with another driven by state Sen. Janet Bewley in July was traveling at 100 mph immediately before the crash. the Ashland daily press acquired documents that show police also found a vape pen loaded with delta8, a substance related to marijuana, in the car driven by Alyssa Ortman.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
FOX 21 Online
Demolition Preparations Underway for Astoria Building
DULUTH, Minn.–A vacant building in the heart of downtown Duluth is getting closer to demolition to make way for future development. Fencing and concrete barriers are now set up around the ‘Hotel Astoria’, on the corner of East Superior Street and First Avenue. The sidewalk in front is blocked off. An antique store, gift shop, and Chinese restaurant were once inside.
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
FOX 21 Online
The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1