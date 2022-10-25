Martha G. Cline, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), explains how the need for better research on probiotics can help understand these products. Martha G. Cline, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), veterinary communications manager for Nestle Purina PetCare, has described probiotics as helping patients to “reseed the lawn”. Although she did not take credit for coming up with the analogy, she explained why it best matches a patient's gut, during her lecture at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. To help attendees understand the parallel between reseeding the lawn and gut health with probiotics, she shared how it works in her own life.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO