PQE Group Launches GQC To Support Medical Cannabis
PQE Group, an international life sciences consulting company, launched Glocal Quality Cannabis, a start-up to support pharmaceutical companies in every aspect of medical cannabis development and distribution. Engineering, GxP quality compliance, regulatory affairs, medical-scientific advisory, clinical studies and a GQC academy: these are the primary services that GQC will make...
beckersdental.com
6 new dental company VPs to know
Several dental companies have filled vice president roles to support growth, recruitment and products. Here are six vice presidents that have been appointed since Aug. 24. 1. Dental technology veteran Tennli Nelson joined VideaHealth as its vice president of business development. 2. David Manzanares, DDS, was elected second vice president...
DVM 360
Monitoring pet health in a digital world
With wearable technology becoming more common in human health care, it’s no surprise that it is emerging in veterinary care as well. Popular products for pets include collars and collar attachments like Whistle, Fi, FitBark, Link, and Petpuls. Connecting through a smartphone app, they have an array of functions, from GPS tracking to the monitoring of activity, sleep, health-related behaviors, and even emotional states. As they evolve, these products become more lightweight and include more features.
healthcareguys.com
The Importance of Trust in the Dental Industry
The days of technical skills being the only factor that mattered are behind us. One of the most significant worries patients have when visiting a dentist is whether or not they’re able to trust them with their and their family’s care. This is especially true for patients visiting a dentist for the first time. In fact, trust plays a fundamental role in healthcare encounters.
DVM 360
Maximizing the use of dermatopathology
In patients with unusual, severe, or nonresponsive dermatologic lesions, histopathology can be an important test to obtain a definitive diagnosis and guide treatment. Dermatology cases are a common presentation to the general practitioner. Although a vast number of patients have an underlying allergic condition that may present with a secondary pyoderma, other pathology can occur in the skin, including autoimmune diseases, genetic disease, and neoplasia. When cytology, skin scrape, trichogram, and culture have not yielded a diagnosis, biopsy should be considered.
DVM 360
Veterinary Growth Partners selects Brava as preferred compounding pharmacy provider
Members of VGP will have access to Brava’s network of PCAB-accredited veterinary exclusive pharmacies, and more. Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP) announced it selected Brava as its preferred veterinary compounding pharmacy. Brava is a tech-enabled network of compounding pharmacies that provides veterinarians tools to increase workflow, pharmacy support, and customer care.
DVM 360
Thrive Pet Healthcare to host grand opening event for new veterinary practice in Sicklerville
Thrive Pet Healthcare, a first-of-its-kind veterinary healthcare network with more than 350 locations across the U.S., is scheduled to host a grand opening and open house event at their newest facility in Sicklerville on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Located at 3421 E Black Horse Pike, Suite C, the...
DVM 360
Vetsource appoints new director of regulatory affairs and pharmacist in charge
Leatha Lynch will ensure the state and federal regulatory compliance of prescription medications and diets dispensed out of the company's west and east coast locations. Vetsource announced that Leatha Lynch will become its director of regulatory affairs and pharmacist in charge. Lynch, who started at the company in June 2022, will ensure that VetSource meets all state and federal regulatory compliance of pet prescription medicants and diets that are dispensed at its Portland, Oregon and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania locations.
DVM 360
Petco and Nationwide partner to offer insurance and care to more pets
Goal is improved pet health and wellness results for over 90 million pet families in the US. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc and Nationwide pet insurance, have announced plans for a multi-year partnership to co-develop integrated and affordable pet health, wellness, and protection solutions for each life stage of a pet.
DVM 360
Reseeding the lawn with probiotics
Martha G. Cline, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), explains how the need for better research on probiotics can help understand these products. Martha G. Cline, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), veterinary communications manager for Nestle Purina PetCare, has described probiotics as helping patients to “reseed the lawn”. Although she did not take credit for coming up with the analogy, she explained why it best matches a patient's gut, during her lecture at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. To help attendees understand the parallel between reseeding the lawn and gut health with probiotics, she shared how it works in her own life.
DVM 360
Treating the challenging cat
During her lecture at the 2022 American Association of Feline Practitioners conference, Sarah Heath, BVSc, PgCertVE, DECAWBM (BM), CCAB, FHEA, FRCVS, explained the causes, and diagnosis possibilities, behind the challenge cat case at your practice. At the veterinary clinic, it is not uncommon for teams to come across a client...
