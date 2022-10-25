SunFed Brings Perfect Squash® and Perfect Eggplant® to World Food Championships; Luis Gonzalez Comments

Read full article on original website
southernarizonaguide.com
Indian Twist: A Dining Review
A few weeks back, Neighbor Roy gave me a clipping from the Arizona Daily Star newspaper about their recommendations for local dining. On it was a mention of Indian Twist restaurant on East Camp Lowell in Tucson. I asked Roy if he wanted to try it and he said, “Whatever.” So we tried it on a Friday in late October 2022 although it was a bit of a hike from our homes in the Tucson Mountains.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
Major expansion planned for Fox Theater
The Fox Theater Foundation is considering a major expansion for the historic theater. Rio Nuevo is supporting the plan.
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
UArizona Homecoming Parade not coming back this year
The parade was last held in 2019. It was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade won't be reinstated this year.
sports360az.com
Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona
Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
Come to the Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival in Sonoita
The Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF) Cowboy Festival held Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 2022, in Sonoita, Arizona, is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival celebrates 21 years in 2022. More than 3,000 visitors come to the ranch yearly for this rain-or-shine event. Guests enjoy history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, and activities for children, along with numerous skilled artisans and speakers Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking, and Western music and entertainment. A $20 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
thisistucson.com
This festival takes place on 8 porches in a Tucson neighborhood
Folks from all over Tucson can enjoy a free, family-oriented, neighborhood event with live music and food trucks at the Garden District Porch Fest, this Sunday, Oct. 30. “It’s literally strangers dancing in the street with strangers and singing old Beatles songs,” said Garden District Neighborhood Association secretary Meg Johnson. “We have eight residents who volunteered their porches and bands will be playing for an hour-and-a-half each.”
Diesel shortage impacting Arizona's truck drivers
Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration
Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes
After flaring tempers reached a fever pitch among actors fighting for tourist dollars, one man faces the courts; another sees a darkness. Meanwhile, a showdown with the law approaches The post Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KOLD-TV
How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24. Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.
biztucson.com
Dr. Darren Peress
Tucson Medical Center celebrates a significant milestone of Dr. Darren Peress, a cardiologist and clinical cardiac electrophysiologist at Pima Heart & Vascular, for successfully treating more than 1,500 patients who were challenged by an irregular heartbeat with the help of robotics for cardiac ablation. Peress is the leading provider of...
kjzz.org
What was known — and feared — by some University of Arizona staff before a professor's killing
When University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed on campus earlier this month, it sent shock waves across campus and through much of the Tucson community. Since, Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller has been chipping away at the story, reporting about what was known — and feared — by fellow UA faculty before Murad Dervish shot and killed Meixner on Oct. 5.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Offers Water Rebate Program
Customers can apply online for a residential clothes washer and premium high-efficiency toilet rebates. This means no more paper and quicker processing times. The residential toilet rebate increased in July to $100 per premium high-efficiency toilet for homes and buildings constructed before 2011. These toilets must have a “MaP Premium”...
KTAR.com
Border agents in Arizona find 32 migrants in box truck; 2 smugglers flee
PHOENIX – Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona found 32 migrants locked in the back of a box truck on Monday, authorities said, but two smugglers got away. Tucson Station agents attempted to stop the truck near the Interstate 10 frontage road and Grant Road around 6 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release Wednesday.
Tucson auto dealer pays out veterans after KGUN 9 investigation
Two Tucson veterans had problems with a local used car auto dealer here in Tucson, leaving one woman paying for a van she didn't receive and another paying for repairs out of her own pocket.
Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.
