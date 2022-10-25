Read full article on original website
Related
andnowuknow.com
GR Fresh's Tony Incaviglia Details a Tight Bell and Sweet Mini Pepper Market, Teases a New Compostable Pack Launch
MCALLEN, TX - The industry is preparing to follow the seasons, and amid this, bells and mini sweet peppers are seeing tighter volumes and smaller sizing as suppliers work to meet continued demand. “The majority of bell peppers—Green, Color, and Mini Sweets—are in a tight mode as we are right...
andnowuknow.com
Fox Packaging™ Celebrates 60th Anniversary; Aaron Fox Discusses
MCALLEN, TX - We love celebrations here at the AndNowUKnow office, and 60 is an amazing milestone to celebrate. Fox Packaging™, an industry leader in packaging innovation, is proud to have celebrated its 60th anniversary serving the produce industry this year. built his legacy alongside his family,” said Aaron...
New Sonic Drive-In will be taking its first orders at new location in Elsa
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The newest fast food drive-in restaurant in Elsa will be open this week. To celebrate the SONIC Elsa opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with free activities, music and food. Then, on Friday, the drive-in will start its first full-day of welcoming guests at 7 […]
KRGV
Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food
Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation. The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.
A tiny but serious threat to Valley citrus appears in decline — About the Mexfly
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal and state officials have ended a quarantine of commercial citrus in Harlingen due to the Mexican fruit fly, known as the Mexfly. The quarantine had been in place since early 2020—and continues for a portion of Brownsville. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Texas Department of […]
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
Port of Harlingen lands $4M grant to renovate its dock, facilities
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Port of Harlingen Authority a grant to renovate its main dock and provide resources to related facilities. The $3,937,500 grant award will allow officials to “undertake much need much needed rehabilitation” of the port’s main dock and mooring structures throughout its turning basin, […]
megadoctornews.com
The UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus is a 1947 Dream Coming to Life
Dr. Michael B. Hocker, MD, MHS, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and senior vice president for UT Health RGV acted as master of ceremonies during what he called “a landmark event.” He welcomed everyone to what will be UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus. “From what you see, anything that looks like a hayfield except for a few small pieces here and there, all that is UTRGV property,” he said. It was mentioned that 38 acres were acquired for the campus.
Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
KRGV
Pharr students rock out in first performance of the year
A classical guitar class at Dr. William Long Elementary turned into a rock band. Fourth and fifth grade students had their first performance of the year Wednesday. For some students, the class was an opportunity to play the guitar for the first time.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
KRGV
Despite new city ordinance putting disconnections on hold, Brownsville PUB customer left without power
A Brownsville woman says her electricity was cut off less than an hour before city commissioners voted to halt all disconnections for lack of payment. The woman — who asked to be referred to as “Daisy” for fear of retribution — said her calls to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board for answers were futile.
progresstimes.net
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
KRGV
New tax office announced for Cameron County
A new tax office is coming to Cameron County. A ground-breaking happened Friday. The new office will be located on South-Most Boulevard and is expected to serve about 50,000 people living in the Brownsville area.
texasstandard.org
Accusations of coerced confessions in Melissa Lucio case shine spotlight on tactic
Melissa Lucio, who was convicted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter in 2008, was sentenced to death and was the first woman of Hispanic descent on death row in Texas. But after lawmakers, family members and supporters called into question the evidence that led to her conviction, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed her execution in April, giving her legal team a chance to present new evidence they say proves her innocence to the district court in Cameron County.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
KRGV
Conflict of interest concerns raised at meeting over money from failed BPUB project
More calls for transparency were issued from customers with the Brownsville Public Utility Board at a special meeting Tuesday with city commissioners. Questions about possible conflicts of interest were raised as leaders continue to discuss what to do with the leftover $29 million that was collected from Brownsville PUB customers for a failed energy project a forensic audit alleged misled the public to collect the increased rate fees.
Family remembers slain Harlingen football star two years after death
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter. On Oct 17, 2020, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen where Hunter was found bleeding on the side of the road. Hunter told police that a man entered his home and […]
KRGV
Student of the Week: Cassandra Cruz
This week, we’re putting the spotlight on Cassandra Cruz, a senior at San Benito High School who is doing great things in and out of the classroom. Hardworking and dedicated are just two words that describe Cassandra Cruz. "I'm the vice president of student council, the vice president of...
Escaped horse? Here’s what happens to stray livestock in Hidalgo County
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Finding stray livestock is almost an everyday occurrence in Hidalgo County, officials say. But where do these farm animals go after they are rounded up? Oscar Jaimez, livestock officer for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, told ValleyCentral that Texas law requires the county be responsible for picking up and caring for […]
Comments / 0