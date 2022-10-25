Dr. Michael B. Hocker, MD, MHS, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and senior vice president for UT Health RGV acted as master of ceremonies during what he called “a landmark event.” He welcomed everyone to what will be UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus. “From what you see, anything that looks like a hayfield except for a few small pieces here and there, all that is UTRGV property,” he said. It was mentioned that 38 acres were acquired for the campus.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO