ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Comments / 0

Related
andnowuknow.com

Fox Packaging™ Celebrates 60th Anniversary; Aaron Fox Discusses

MCALLEN, TX - We love celebrations here at the AndNowUKnow office, and 60 is an amazing milestone to celebrate. Fox Packaging™, an industry leader in packaging innovation, is proud to have celebrated its 60th anniversary serving the produce industry this year. built his legacy alongside his family,” said Aaron...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food

Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation. The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen lands $4M grant to renovate its dock, facilities

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Port of Harlingen Authority a grant to renovate its main dock and provide resources to related facilities. The $3,937,500 grant award will allow officials to “undertake much need much needed rehabilitation” of the port’s main dock and mooring structures throughout its turning basin, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

The UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus is a 1947 Dream Coming to Life

Dr. Michael B. Hocker, MD, MHS, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and senior vice president for UT Health RGV acted as master of ceremonies during what he called “a landmark event.” He welcomed everyone to what will be UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus. “From what you see, anything that looks like a hayfield except for a few small pieces here and there, all that is UTRGV property,” he said. It was mentioned that 38 acres were acquired for the campus.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Pharr students rock out in first performance of the year

A classical guitar class at Dr. William Long Elementary turned into a rock band. Fourth and fifth grade students had their first performance of the year Wednesday. For some students, the class was an opportunity to play the guitar for the first time.
PHARR, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX

Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

365 Tollway project underway in Mission

This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
MISSION, TX
texasstandard.org

Accusations of coerced confessions in Melissa Lucio case shine spotlight on tactic

Melissa Lucio, who was convicted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter in 2008, was sentenced to death and was the first woman of Hispanic descent on death row in Texas. But after lawmakers, family members and supporters called into question the evidence that led to her conviction, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed her execution in April, giving her legal team a chance to present new evidence they say proves her innocence to the district court in Cameron County.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Conflict of interest concerns raised at meeting over money from failed BPUB project

More calls for transparency were issued from customers with the Brownsville Public Utility Board at a special meeting Tuesday with city commissioners. Questions about possible conflicts of interest were raised as leaders continue to discuss what to do with the leftover $29 million that was collected from Brownsville PUB customers for a failed energy project a forensic audit alleged misled the public to collect the increased rate fees.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Cassandra Cruz

This week, we’re putting the spotlight on Cassandra Cruz, a senior at San Benito High School who is doing great things in and out of the classroom. Hardworking and dedicated are just two words that describe Cassandra Cruz. "I'm the vice president of student council, the vice president of...
SAN BENITO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy