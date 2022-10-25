ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

CBS Denver

Radio host dies on air while doing morning show

A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
yankodesign.com

This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size

Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
HAWAII STATE
findingfarina.com

A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022

Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
housebeautiful.com

A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist

When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
livingetc.com

Designers love this beautiful new tile trend for mixing gloss and matte together – here's how to get it right

Is there anything more striking than a beautifully tiled kitchen or bathroom floor tile? We don't think so. The sheer amount of options in the market – from different styles and patterns to various tile types – allows us to express ourselves in a fun, quirky, and colorful way. In recent years, geometric designs have been all the rage, but have you ever considered mixing gloss and matte tiles in your home?
Sourcing Journal

Veepee’s Creative Lab Drops First Upcycled Collection

Veepee, the French flash-sale retailer, is giving new life to partner brands’ unsold products. The company’s Upcycled Solutions (US) creative laboratory unveiled its first collection of one-of-a-kind garments designed by upcycling pioneer Maroussia Rebecq.  The unisex collection came together with raw materials exclusively from Veepee’s stock. The garments are made from pieces deemed too damaged for sale in their original state as well as “dormant stocks” from past collections. Some brand partners also supplied deadstock for their own inventory to join the “sustainable makeover.”  For the collection Rebecq set out to reinvent the everyday wardrobe. Fabrics include denim, jersey and poplin. The line...
CNBC

This artist's side hustle brings in up to $267K per year

Domonique Brown is a marketing manager by day and an artist by night. She founded her art and graphic design company DomoINK in 2020 and has collaborated with brands such as Target, Disney and Bath & Body Works. Her side hustle brings in up to $267,000 and her day job $87,000, plus bonus, per year. The 28-year-old sells her art on everything from socks to laptop cases to sneakers — and her paintings go for up to $3,500.
hypebeast.com

Karu Research Shines a Light on Indian Artisanal Communities for FW22

Founded by Kartik Kumra in 2021, New Delhi-based label Karu Research presents its Fall/Winter 2022 collection derived from the concept of traditional Indian wedding attire. Commonly shortened to Karu, the brand is grounded in artisanal beliefs and holds an extensive network of craftsmen across India. Shining a light on the people that make traditional, one-of-a-kind Indian dress, Karu constantly maintains local handcrafted practices at the fore.
livingetc.com

The best French presses for rich, delicious coffee on demand

If you're anything like us, the process of making your morning (or afternoon) coffee is a little sacred, with particular touches added over the years to achieve the perfect brew for your tastes. The best french presses are a great way to get rich, strong coffee every time without needing a fancy machine or taking a trip to the local overpriced coffee shop.
archiscene.net

Key Benefits Of Using Primo Grills Over Metallic Grills

Primo delivers patented oval-size BBQ grills that make the grill more effective. The design allows you to cook different items by controlling the temperature and position of the charcoal. It is also known for its “two-zone cooking” by using heat directly and indirectly. Moreover, they are also long-lasting and quite easy to master.
getnews.info

Different Lifestyle with the Black Series HQ17

Since the last camping trip to the desert, David has been staying put at home due to his busy schedule. On each weekend, his wife Amy and daughter Every ask for a camping trip. Since the Black Series HQ17 was bought, Amy and Every have grown ever fonder of camping, because to camp with this trailer is completely different from tent camping. This Black SeriesHQ17 off-road trailer has made camping a better experience.

