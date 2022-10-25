Read full article on original website

Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Charleston laundry owner named Small Business Person of the Year
Earlier this year, the US Small Business Administration named our next guest as the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year for 2022. Mike Switzer interviews Ann Son, owner of Holy City Linen Service in North Charleston, SC. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
crbjbizwire.com
SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
charlestondaily.net
Latest Average Rent Prices Charleston, North Charleston and Daniel Island (October 2022)
As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in North Charleston, SC is $1,285. This is a 3% decrease compared to the previous year. As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Daniel Island, Charleston, SC is $1,835. This is a 41% increase compared to the previous year.
live5news.com
SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
live5news.com
Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
South Carolina small business closes amid inflation, labor issues: Mom-and-pop shops 'don't work anymore'
Inflation is at a 40-year-high, and companies around the country are facing challenging conditions as they work to keep their businesses alive. Philly’s in Summerville, South Carolina, is a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has felt the economic pressure. Recently, the eatery was forced to close its doors due to...
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 1,300 business park will break ground Wednesday in the St. George area. The new Port95 Business Park will be constructed in the Winding Woods Industrial Park on US-78. Officials say the branded “Port95” name emphasizes its location near the major interstate highway, I-95, which serves as a distribution […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
South Carolina electric co-op pursues batteries and other alternatives to a proposed gas unit
South Carolina’s Central Electric Power Cooperative will not participate in a new gas-fired generating unit that utility Santee Cooper has proposed, to replace coal-fired units at a site near Georgetown, South Carolina. Instead, Central plans to replace its share of about 1.1 GW of capacity from retiring coal units...
live5news.com
City of Charleston discussing pay increases for city employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is considering raising wages for city employees in an effort to keep up with the cost of living. At Wednesday’s City of Charleston Human Resources and Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee meeting, the committee presented recommendations for a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.
charlestondaily.net
Starving Actor Food Reviews says Home Team BBQ in West Ashley is the Best BBQ ever – Check out this new video
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Endorsements for Charleston County races
The most critical 2022 races for Charleston County voters may be those for school board. For the first time in recent history, all nine seats are up for grabs thanks to a move to newly gerrymandered, odd-shaped county single-member districts. Only two incumbents are on the ballot. That means there will be big changes on this board that has been controversial for too long.
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on […]
counton2.com
Charleston VA Hospital rolls out new artificial intelligence for colonoscopies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System recently introduced new artificial intelligence which helps detect precancerous polyps. The GI Genius module is used during colonoscopies and is 50% more likely to detect multiple polyps, according to recent studies cited by the VA hospital. The...
live5news.com
Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
counton2.com
Cool School: Lowcountry Leadership Charter School
MEGGETT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Leadership Charter School is celebrating ten years of creating leaders through Project Based Learning experiences. Students say their school is the G.O.A.T. literally. For students at Lowcountry Leadership Charter School in Meggett, South Carolina, a day of learning involves feeding and tending to goats...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Community Resource Center Announces "Do More Christmas Toy Drive"
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — From November 1 through December 17 the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will host its first "Do More Christmas Toy Drive." Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at all county government buildings for residents to drop off new unwrapped toys.
