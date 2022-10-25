ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Charleston laundry owner named Small Business Person of the Year

Earlier this year, the US Small Business Administration named our next guest as the South Carolina Small Business Person of the Year for 2022. Mike Switzer interviews Ann Son, owner of Holy City Linen Service in North Charleston, SC. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 1,300 business park will break ground Wednesday in the St. George area. The new Port95 Business Park will be constructed in the Winding Woods Industrial Park on US-78. Officials say the branded “Port95” name emphasizes its location near the major interstate highway, I-95, which serves as a distribution […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

City of Charleston discussing pay increases for city employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is considering raising wages for city employees in an effort to keep up with the cost of living. At Wednesday’s City of Charleston Human Resources and Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee meeting, the committee presented recommendations for a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Starving Actor Food Reviews says Home Team BBQ in West Ashley is the Best BBQ ever – Check out this new video

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Endorsements for Charleston County races

The most critical 2022 races for Charleston County voters may be those for school board. For the first time in recent history, all nine seats are up for grabs thanks to a move to newly gerrymandered, odd-shaped county single-member districts. Only two incumbents are on the ballot. That means there will be big changes on this board that has been controversial for too long.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Cool School: Lowcountry Leadership Charter School

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Leadership Charter School is celebrating ten years of creating leaders through Project Based Learning experiences. Students say their school is the G.O.A.T. literally. For students at Lowcountry Leadership Charter School in Meggett, South Carolina, a day of learning involves feeding and tending to goats...
MEGGETT, SC

