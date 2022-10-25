Produce Pro Software From Aptean Ready to Showcase Post-Acquisition Potential at Global Produce & Floral Show; Bob Kocis and Marc Hatfield Comment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
Are there any good, used video game stores in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox Headlining Hurricane Ian Relief ConcertNadya NatalyOrlando, FL
Related
freightwaves.com
Trivia supply chains, how LTL works and the ballad of the double broker – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are having a battle of the generations. They’re joined by OK Boomer CEO and founder Joe Spisak to play his latest trivia game and learn about the supply chain behind it. FreightPlus President Jill Clifford shines a...
salestechstar.com
Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly
Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
geekwire.com
Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash
Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
New! 2022 Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report
*This content brought to you in partnership with Extensiv*. In August 2022, Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) distributed an online survey to logistics professionals who own or operate third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses. The aggregated responses to this survey comprise the information found in the report. As the first and only report 100% focused on the 3PL warehouse industry, Extensiv’s Benchmark Report aggregates data from more than 200 3PL warehouses and provides insight on more than 30 industry-specific topics. This information builds on data collected in 2020 and 2021 and provides year-over-year changes or trends when applicable. The Benchmark Report examines best practices, trends, current issues, and opportunities facing 3PL warehouses.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain in the supply chain – What does the future look like?
A modern supply chain typically consists of hundreds of stages managed by dozens of specialists who work with tons of documents all over the world. Logistics processes may drag on for weeks or even months. As the shipping industry is becoming more complex, there is less and less transparency in communication between its participants. The large number of logistics companies crowding the space makes it problematic to detect violations. According to a joint study by Accenture and logistics giant DHL, more than 500,000 shipping companies in the US are causing data siloing and transparency issues. According to the report, blockchain can solve many of the problems plaguing logistics and supply chain management.
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
salestechstar.com
Lippert Components Leverages Infor Configure Price Quote Solution to Enhance Digital Shopping Experience for Customers
Company introduces new Solera 3D Awning Builder tool powered by Infor CPQ. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert™), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its use of Infor Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to enhance the digital buying experience for dealers and consumers. Lippert anticipates that this will increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction, as well as reduce returns and support calls.
salestechstar.com
Church Brothers Farms Chooses ThroughPut Inc. for AI-powered Supply Chain Predictions
Vertically integrated fresh produce supplier leverages AI-powered supply chain capabilities to forecast future product demand and profitability analysis. Church Brother Farms, a leading fresh vegetable grower, processor, and shipper announced today that it has chosen ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, as its preferred supply chain data partner. This decision is driven by Church Brothers’ initiative to leverage its data to better serve its customers, and to guide its decision making process to optimize profitability. Church Brothers grows over 40,000 acres and ships more than 50 million cartons on 60,000+ trucks annually, across over 400 skus, presenting a complex organizational scope suited for ThroughPut’s vast capabilities.
salestechstar.com
OnviSource Offers AI-Driven, Automated Analytics Across Multi-Vendor Systems with Initiatives
UniverSum Teleservice Delivers Cloud Solutions that Operate Seamlessly across Multi-Vendor Telephone Answering Systems and Applications, as well as Funding Certain User Associations’ Efforts in Enhancing Member Benefits. OnviSource announced the successful deployment of its new initiative, UniverSum Teleservice. UniverSum Teleservice extends Company’s new Intelligent Transformation beyond Intelligent Automation™ strategy...
StockX Taps Industry Veteran Paul Foley as Its Head of Brand Protection
StockX has added a new role created with verification and protecting the brand in mind, and has hired an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience for the job. The marketplace has hired Paul Foley as its head of brand protection at StockX. In the role, StockX said Foley will work alongside its existing supply chain, operations and verification team. Here, Foley will advance core verification capabilities while designing strategies to protect the StockX brand and related anti-counterfeiting of manufacturing brands that trade across the marketplace. “Protecting customers and ensuring they receive verified products is at the heart of our...
Zoop Secures $15M+ in Backing and Formalizes Partnership with Ready Player Me Ahead of Global Platform Launch on Hedera
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Zoop, the digital celebrity collectibles trading platform created by RJ Phillips and Tim Stokely, alongside other key team members responsible for turning Onlyfans into a billion-dollar unicorn, today announces new support and two strategic partnerships in advance of its highly anticipated global launch. On the back of an oversubscribed seed round, Zoop has secured $15M in grants and investments. Additionally, Ready Player Me, the leading platform for cross-game avatars, is partnering with Zoop to provide interoperability between Zoop’s avatars and compatible games and apps and to support secure transactions and processing, Zoop is on enterprise-grade public ledger Hedera. Together, these partnerships will provide additional functionality and utility for one of the most closely watched launches in all of web3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005231/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Ceragon Unveils its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) Software
Ceragon Networks announced that its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) software announced earlier this year is now available for purchase as part of its IP-50FX Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution. The RAON software is designed to increase operational efficiency, simplify radio monitoring and management, and reduce energy consumption at...
Code42 Appoints Key Leadership to Drive the Next Phase of Partner Growth
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Code42, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it has unified its channel, advisory and technology partner programs under the leadership of Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. This move unlocks the synergies between Code42’s advisory and technology ecosystem partners and its channel partners to make it easier to collaborate and deliver Insider Risk Management programs and solutions that fit the specific data protection needs of customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005316/en/ Insider Risk Management leader Code42 appoints veteran cybersecurity executive Ananth Appathurai to a new role, now serving as the company’s senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. In his new role, he assumes end-to-end responsibility for channel, technology and advisory partnerships and is charged with driving the next phase of partner growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
Tymit Raises $27M to Launch White Label BNPL Solution
U.K.-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Tymit has raised 23 million pounds ($26.7 million) in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Frasers Group, which operates British retail brands including Sports Direct, Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels and Evans Cycles. Tymit said it will use the funding...
ZDNet
SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption
SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
freightwaves.com
The evolution of TMS: The next phase of logistics technology is defined by democratization
It’s been a slow and steady journey — one that has taken around two decades — for the TMS to become what it is in the market today. Before its debut in the early 2000s, shippers were forced to build proprietary logistics systems from scratch, working off Excel spreadsheets, and figure out how to integrate their strategy directly into the supply chain execution suite.
Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- In just under a year since exiting stealth in 2021, Valence Security, the industry leader in SaaS security remediation, is announcing its $25 million Series A round led by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund with participation from seed investor YL Ventures and additional investors including Porsche Ventures, Akamai Technologies, Alumni Ventures and Michael Fey, CEO of Island and former president of Symantec. This new investment round brings Valence’s total funding to $32 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005190/en/ Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers (Photo: Business Wire)
UPS Explains Plans for Logistics-as-a-Service
United Parcel Service may be seeing the same softening volume as other carriers have been reporting, but the logistics company is focused on a more ambitious buildout of its services its CEO is calling logistics-as-a-service. CEO Carol Tomé discussed the plans with analysts on Tuesday during the parcel delivery giant’s third-quarter call in which she outlined the company’s next business strategy phase called Better and Bolder, revised from the Better Not Bigger philosophy introduced when she joined the business in June 2020. “Bolder is about moving faster to grow in our targeted market segment,” Tomé said during the call. “It’s also about combining digital...
Comments / 0