North Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Miami, triggering search for gunman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that left a man dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday. Responding...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police

A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head

MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

