NBC Miami
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
WSVN-TV
Man charged, accused of bomb threat inside Wilton Manors dentist office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wilton Manors man has been charged after a bomb threat inside a dentist’s office. Forty-five-year-old Brian Koller faced a judge in court, Friday morning. Koller has been charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. The dental office was...
WSVN-TV
Man killed in shooting in Miami, triggering search for gunman
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that left a man dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday. Responding...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after robbing bank, causing bomb scare in Broward
MARGATE, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Friday who was accused of robbing a bank in Broward County. The man stole cash from a Wells Fargo branch, at 400 N. State Rd. 7, in Margate, according to Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department.
Click10.com
3 people arrested in connection with mail theft in Southwest Ranches, police say
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities said that Davie police arrested three people for stealing mail from homes in Southwest Ranches. Mail theft has been a problem for a while now in Broward County and one of the women who was arrested on Wednesday says she regrets what she did.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police
A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head
MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
NBC Miami
Coconut Creek Man Accused of Defrauding Car Dealers with Fake Checks Worth a Half-Billion
A 23-year-old Coconut Creek man is accused of running a sophisticated scheme that involved writing fake checks, depositing them into different bank accounts, and then withdrawing as much money as he could before the checks bounced. The bank accounts were opened beginning in February using other people’s identities, but Jahmauri...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows takedown of 3 robbery suspects in Miami Beach; police release pictures of stolen catalytic converters
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the tense takedown of three robbery suspects who, police said, stole more than two dozen car parts before they led police on a pursuit that took a bizarre and dangerous turn. Security footage provided to 7News captured Miami Beach Police and North Bay...
Click10.com
Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
Click10.com
Self-proclaimed witch arrested in apprentice’s murder speaks from Broward jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, 21-year-old Leila Cavett traveled with her young son from Georgia to South Florida to sell a white pickup truck to a man named Shannon Ryan. The last time she was seen alive was on surveillance cameras inside a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood.
WSVN-TV
New sketch of woman reignites 1998 murder case in Broward County
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Decades after a woman was murdered, police are still searching for her killer, but now they are sharing a new clue that they hope will help solve this case. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not given up on this 25-year-old murder case.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after fatal shooting near Moore Park in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Friday evening. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred near Moore Park in the area of 7th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street which is right next to City of Miami Fire Station #6.
WSVN-TV
Police release pictures of stolen catalytic converters recovered from suspects after chase
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released pictures of dozens of stolen catalytic converters that, they said, were recovered from a car involved in a pursuit that took a bizarre and dangerous turn. According to investigators, at least 30 parts were stolen from cars parked at a condominium building in North...
NBC Miami
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
Click10.com
Student questioned after ‘suspicious bags’ left at North Miami Beach school
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach are questioning a student after “suspicious bags” were found Thursday morning at C. G. Bethel High School. North Miami Beach police said Miami-Dade police also responded to the school at 16150 NE 17th Ave. with their bomb squad to assess the situation.
