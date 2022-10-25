Read full article on original website
These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In NYC
And now the tricky part–finding the best neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating in NYC. In a city as big as ours it can be a bit overwhelming finding the best spots to head to fill your candy bag–good candy, perfectly decorated spooky houses, and endless Halloween fun all come into play–but thankfully, we have the inside scoop on the best spots to hop on your broomstick and fly to. From car-free open street fun to annual festivals and parades and, of course, candy galore, these are the best neighborhoods to head to this weekend to go trick-or-treating in NYC and join in on other exciting Halloween fun! Chelsea Market hosts the ultimate weekend of Halloween fun. From the annual live pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts to trick-or-treating and performers, there’s endless amounts of fun to be had in this neighborhood. Learn more here.
Explore The Rarely-Seen Depths Of An NYC Crypt This Halloween Weekend
The Cathedral’s famous Crypt Crawls will be held tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, for those looking to explore the rarely-seen depths of the gothic building. Those brave enough to embark on the tour will hear the stories of the entombed, learn the origins of Halloween as a Celtic New Year celebration and later transformation into All Hallows Eve, and creep into the Cathedral’s crypt. Please note: space on the tours is limited and participants must be 12 years of age or older. In addition to the tours, two screenings of the classic silent film Nosferatu with a live organ accompaniment will be held tonight, Friday, October 28, at 7p.m. and 10p.m. Following the film, goblins and ghosts will fill the Cathedral for the Procession of the Ghouls, delighting the audience with tricks and treats and all the spooky Halloween fun.
What Is The Scariest Place In NYC?
With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get in the spooky spirit than figuring out the scariest place in all of NYC. In our search for the spookiest spot, we made sure to consult our trusty followers to see what they thought. Let’s just say, they never disappoint. 1. Women’s shoe department at Macy’s on a Saturday afternoon 2. Rockefeller Center at Christmas
10 Ways To Honor Día De Los Muertos In NYC This Year
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a tradition in Mexico that reunites the living and dead. During this holiday people mourn and celebrate their loved ones who have passed by creating ofrendas (offerings) to them, sharing memories, and spending time in their spiritual presence. Taking place Tuesday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 2, this holiday is celebrated many different ways, and there’s no shortage of events around the city. Here are 10 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos around NYC this year: Head to Pelham Art Center’s courtyard for a folk art celebration of Day of the Dead with renowned artist & educator Zafiro Romero-Acevedo. Zafiro Romero-Acevedo was born in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico and has been living in Yonkers since the 1980s. She’s been teaching Mexican Folk Art passionately and patiently for more than two decades in the NY Tri-State area, Rockland County, Duchess, & Putnam County. The event is free and open to all, and costumes are encouraged! Learn more here. Where: Pelham Art Center – 155 Fifth Ave.
This Multi-Sensory Art Experience In NYC Will Take You On A Journey Of Self Discovery
INTER_ is an interactive art experience that tingles the senses and it’s opening on November 2nd at the INTER_IAM art center at 415 Broadway in Manhattan. This immersive journey offers a new way of engaging with elemental forces and delivers multi-sensory art that taps into the connection between the mind, body, and reality. This series of art installationshighlights the layers of the elements: fire, water, earth, air. It also explores a fifth element, Ether, which represents one’s mind and awareness of it. Some of the multi-sensory art questions life’s purpose, one’s own journey, and one’s interconnection to the surrounding world. And some of the experience will even touch on memory itself and an analysis of self. Both deep and whimsical, this enveloping event comes from NYC venture studio JOBI Experiential in collaboration with artist Pete Sax, who merges his creativity with interactive technology.
This Is NYC’s Most Popular Halloween Costume
Whether you’re the type to of person to spend 5 months planning, shopping for, and accessorizing your Halloween costume, or you’re the type who casually walks into a Spirit Halloween the day before Halloween and buys literally whatever you can find, one thing is for certain–Hallo-weekend is here and it’s time to get your costume together! If you’re still having trouble coming up with a costume idea though, NYC’s most popular Halloween costume may pique your interest. Google Trends has released its 2022 FrightGeist which lists the most searched costumes across the U.S., including a breakdown of the most popular picks in various cities. According to the data, the most popular costumes for 2022 across the U.S. are as follows:
9 Best Places For Electric Scooter Rentals In NYC This Fall
If you’re looking for a fun way to get around town, you should consider renting an electric scooter! There are many so many places in NYC where you can rent an electric scooter for the day or a fixed period of time. Scooters are fun, speedy, and less dangerous than motorcycles or regular bicycles. They allow you to get from point A to point B in no time, all while taking in the beautiful sights of the Big Apple! To help you with your search, here are the best shops offering scooter rentals in NYC! Levy Electric Scooters is a...
NYC: The Best City For Pizza, Bagels, And…Vampires
NYC has receiving a lot of “world’s best” titles recently, such as being voted one of the top best foodie cities in America and the top city in the world to meet your soulmate, and it’s infamously known for its delicious pizza and bagels. But the city recently received a new title that’s a bit more ominous, and it may send a shiver down your spine! According to LawnLove.com, NYC is the best city for vampires, so while we often have to be on the lookout for rats scurrying through the night, now we’ll have to keep an eye out for Dracula too! Lawn Love looked for the cities that have plenty of warm blood-filled bodies, blood centers, nightlife options, vampire groups, and vampire-friendly dwellings–think casket suppliers and homes with dark basements, a vampire’s ideal hiding spot–and figured out which cities would most likely serve as a safe-haven for these night walkers. They even went as far as to consider factors such as garlic festivals and sunshine–all things a vampire notoriously hates.
Come Face-To-Face With Wax Figures Of The Movies’ Scariest Horror Icons This Halloween Season…If You Dare
Face your fears–literally–at Madame Tussauds’ newest horror experience, here just in time for spooky season. Warner Bros. Icons of Horror is making everyone’s worst nightmares come true, bringing visitors face-to-face some of the horror movies’ scariest and most iconic characters. Focusing on the most classic horror possession films, the wax museum has brought Annabelle and The Nun from The Conjuring Universe, Regan from The Exorcist, and everybody’s most feared clown, Pennywise from IT together under one roof, in lifelike detail so incredible it’s guaranteed to send a chill down your spine. Each character is situated in their own themed and fully immersive scene. The experience makes you feel like you’ve been transported straight into the horror film, allowing you to explore each and every eerie corner of their world…if you dare.
Iconic NYC Nightclub 1Oak Officially Evicted From Meatpacking District Venue
What was once a celebrity hotspot and exclusive nightclub is now nothing but a distant memory, as NYC’s 1Oak location has officially been evicted. The club closed down earlier in the pandemic, however, Co-owner Richie Akiva promised its return “in full force,” initially reported Page Six in January of 2021. A city martial recently ensured that promise will not be fulfilled after evicting the club from its location on Thursday, October 20th. The club was once frequented by a slew of celebrities during its run from 2007 to 2020. Rihanna held a Met Gala after party there in 2017 and it’s even mentioned in Jay Z’s “Beach Is Better” lyric, “Started out at The Darby, ended up at 1Oak.” According to the New York Post, the eviction came as a surprise to Akiva. A representative told the New York Post that “[they] were completely unaware.”
Score Deals At 40+ Delicious Dining Spots During Harlem Restaurant Week
NYC is filled with so many dining options it seems as if you could eat at a different restaurant each day for the rest of your life–so where do we start when it comes to trying all the delicious food our city has to offer? Thankfully, Harlem Restaurant Week is solving this problem for us. They’re basically holding up a big “start here” sign and offering promotions to 41 different restaurants and bars for eager eaters to try. Promotions will be available with dine-in, take-out, and delivery options at some of the tastiest spots across Central, East, and West Harlem in three dining categories: Best Bites for $10, Lunch for $25, and Dinner for $35. Being referred to as “A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had!,” these promotions will run Tuesday, November 1 through Tuesday, November 15 and encourage diners to try new cuisines and restaurants they’ve yet to experience. From brand new spots like Musette Wine Bar in Central Harlem to spots offering diners live entertainment such as Sugar Hill’s The Porch, one thing is clear–Harlem Restaurant Week has something for everyone–it’s a foodie’s dream come true, and it can’t be missed.
Jewish Delis & Why They’re So Vital To American Food Culture
That’s why NYC is the perfect next stop for traveling exhibit, “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli. Organized by Skirball Cultural Center, the exhibit explores the rise of Jewish delicatessens in America. It was previously shown in Los Angeles, and from November 11th, 2022 to April 2, 2023, it will be located on the first floor of the Robert H. and Claris Smith South Gallery at the New-York Historical Society. Visitors will follow stories of Jewish immigrants (mainly from Central and Eastern Europe) on their journey of adapting to American customs and culture in relation to food. “The...
Nearly 100 NYC Streets Will Go Car-Free On Monday To Help NYers Have A Safe Halloween
Mayor Eric Adams and NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced yesterday, Monday October 24, that for the first time ever nearly 100 NYC streets will go car-free on Monday, October 31 to provide NYers a safe way to spend their night trick-or-treating. Aptly being called “Trick-or-Streets,” NYC’s original Open Streets program will expand on its hours this coming Monday from 4p.m. – 8p.m. Some of the streets will even have Dia de las Muertos programming from NYC DOT’s Public Space partners throughout the Halloween weekend for some spooky, fa-boo-lous fun. NYC DOT’s Public Space Programing Initiative brings free arts, cultural, fitness, and educational experiences to public spaces for all New Yorkers to enjoy. This news comes the same day the DOT celebrated the completion of the 34th Avenue Open Street redesign in Jackson Heights, a project started in 2020 that has successfully transformed 1.3 miles of 34th Avenue into a pedestrian and cyclist priority corridor. This Open Street dramatically reduced vehicular volumes and through traffic, improving safety for all road users with a 41.7% drop in crashes involving pedestrians.
10 Best Trampoline Parks In NYC And Nearby To Bounce Around
Looking for something fun to do with the family? Or maybe looking for a good idea for a kid’s birthday party? Bounce around at one of NYC’s trampoline parks! They’re great for kids to get some exercise in a safe and contained space, and are perfect for games like dodgeball, trampoline basketball and so much more. If you don’t know where to go, we’ve rounded up the best trampoline parks in NYC and nearby for a day of family fun! Launch Trampoline Park is an indoor entertainment venue in Howard Beach that offers fun for kids and adults alike! In...
This New Proposal Would Open A Gigantic Casino In Times Square
Though it’s hard to imagine fitting anything more into Times Square, “real estate and gambling giants” have recently been pushing for a NYC casino license, according to the New York Times. The Times Square casino would take over 1515 Broadway, above the Minskoff Theater, and feature everything from restaurants to a wellness center and hotel. State legislators approved three casino licenses for NYC earlier this year. As of now, Genting Group’s Resorts World New York City and MGM Resorts International’s Empire City Casino in Yonkers, N.Y. are supposed front-runners to land the first two for racinos (both a race track...
EWR No Longer Deemed An NYC Airport
As of October 3, 2022, Newark Liberty International Airport has lost its NYC status. The news broke from a memo orbiting the Twitterverse in early September from Lufthansa Group. Apparently the International Air Transport Association (IATA) decided to make certain city code changes to some “Multi-Airport Cities,” cities with multiple airports or other modes of transportation, in order to properly reflect fare pricing. Destinations such as Izmir (IZM-ADB), Basel (EAP-BSL), Mpumalanga, Kruger National Park (NLP-MQP), Monrovia (MLW-ROB) and Newark (NYC-EWR) are affected by the new standard. NYC will not include EWRCC @WandrMe @AirlineFlyer @crankyflier pic.twitter.com/phhehWQpKJ — CH (@tdh18ny) September 7, 2022
Here’s How To Score Tickets To Mariah Carey’s Christmas Concert In NYC
Mariah Carey just announced to her Instagram that she’s putting on an exclusive Christmas concert this holiday season in NYC. The “Merry Christmas To All” show will be at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 13th. In addition to New York, she will also give a performance in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster. The two concerts will be the only holiday shows she will play for the season, shares NYS Music. It’s sure to be a hot ticket, so be ready to buy yours when they first go one sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 28th. Fans will be able to hear their favorites from her iconic Christmas Album, including her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” that has over one billion streams on Spotify as of 2021, according Statista. It even ranked as the most streamed Christmas song worldwide on Spotify for 2021. The legendary singer-songwriter recently graced NYC with her magical vocals at Global Citizen Festival in September, and we can hardly wait for her next major sleigh this December.
NYC’s Unregular Pizza Is Serving Up A Mouthwatering Pumpkin Treat With A Cheesy Burrata Twist
Burrata has recently taken the world by storm, being featured on almost every foodie’s TikTok page, and it’s almost impossible to head to a restaurant lately without finding some version of this cheesy dish on the menu. Burrata is no stranger to Union Square’s Unregular Pizza–it’s the main focal point of their signature “Burrapizzas”–but now they’re taking this dish one step further! Perfect for the spooky season, Unregular Pizza is officially serving a “Halloween Burrapumpkin,” and it’s to die for. The dish consists of a whole burrata dressed up as a Pumpkin looking bread (because why should the food we eat have to miss out on dressing up in their best costume?!) It’s filled with a delicious layer of pumpkin cream as well as guanciale pebbles–an Italian cured meat prepared from pork jowl or cheeks.
15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend
Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
Queens’ Historic Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse Will Undergo A $50 Million Restoration Beginning This Fall
The Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse, a historic Art Deco gem, will soon receive a well-deserved makeover after nearly half a century. Under the terms of a recently signed 60-year lease from the National Park Service (NPS), work on the 1932 bathhouse will begin this fall with an expected phased opening beginning in 2023. The $50 million project will completely revitalize the bathhouse bringing it back to its original glory. Many of the building’s original features will be brought back, including two restaurants, a cafeteria, and concession stands. Add-ons will include a rooftop restaurant, ground floor eateries, a casual beachfront bar, and retailers stocking beach supplies like sunblock and towels. Spaces on the second floor will be converted into 28 hotel rooms, a catering hall, and event spaces, while the outside courtyard will feature a brand new pool as well as lounge areas. Jacob Riis Park stood as a popular summertime destination for New Yorkers for decades, but the bathhouse stood vacant after sustaining extensive damage from Hurricane Sandy. Post-Sandy rehabilitation will make the historic property more resilient to future storms and expected sea-level rise.
