NYC is filled with so many dining options it seems as if you could eat at a different restaurant each day for the rest of your life–so where do we start when it comes to trying all the delicious food our city has to offer? Thankfully, Harlem Restaurant Week is solving this problem for us. They’re basically holding up a big “start here” sign and offering promotions to 41 different restaurants and bars for eager eaters to try. Promotions will be available with dine-in, take-out, and delivery options at some of the tastiest spots across Central, East, and West Harlem in three dining categories: Best Bites for $10, Lunch for $25, and Dinner for $35. Being referred to as “A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had!,” these promotions will run Tuesday, November 1 through Tuesday, November 15 and encourage diners to try new cuisines and restaurants they’ve yet to experience. From brand new spots like Musette Wine Bar in Central Harlem to spots offering diners live entertainment such as Sugar Hill’s The Porch, one thing is clear–Harlem Restaurant Week has something for everyone–it’s a foodie’s dream come true, and it can’t be missed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO