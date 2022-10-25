Read full article on original website
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
New Toyota RAV4 GR SPORT Adds More Sportiness With a Cosmetic Treatment
The family of GR Sport versions grows with the arrival of the famous Toyota Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV that, in addition to sporting a sportier appearance inside and out, comes with suspension adjustments and a sporty character for the hybrid SUV. The Toyota RAV4 is the fifth model in the...
lexusenthusiast.com
2023 Lexus ES Sedan Gets an Interior Update
The 2023 Lexus ES sedan will be getting a redesigned interior center console. In the press release, Lexus mentions “a new sunglass holder, new cup holder location and available wireless charger” — the touchscreen itself will also have a higher resolution display, better anti-glare glass, and Lexus Interface.
Is the Toyota Sequoia Bigger Than the Toyota Land Cruiser?
Toyota breathed new life into the Sequoia nameplate. Is the Sequoia bigger than the Toyota Land Cruiser? The post Is the Toyota Sequoia Bigger Than the Toyota Land Cruiser? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Down on Chips, Toyota Goes Back to Basics With Car Keys
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan.
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
5 Cheapest Luxury Cars Under $40,000 According to U.S. News
We detail the five cheapest luxury cars from U.S. News' list, which include models from the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. The post 5 Cheapest Luxury Cars Under $40,000 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Improved Charging Times In Latest Update
Tesla's latest wireless upgrade makes its cars to charge faster: the OTA software improvement is already being rolled out to the first customers in North America. Range anxiety has a quick fix: improved charging times. The deployment of new charging points is only part of the equation, since it is also necessary to improve and optimize the charging processes themselves so that the waiting time is significantly reduced. Tesla actually does not have many problems in this regard, but the company constantly improves its processes and its controls so that its electric cars continue to be a global reference as regarding charging speed. The latest OTA software update basically improves the process in superchargers, but also presents new features in other fields.
Four car depreciation hacks that could save you thousands on a new or used car when it’s time for a trade-in
THE best hacks to maintain the value of your car have finally come to the surface, courtesy of Kelley Blue Book. Just paying attention to maintenance and doing the work to sell your own car could save you tons of cash. Car depreciation, the dropping of value in an aging...
hometheaterreview.com
Best Buy Deal of the Day
If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Super Duty rated up to 500 hp, 40,000 lb of towing
Ford revealed its redesigned 2023 F-Series Super Duty in September, and on Thursday the automaker confirmed pricing and a number of key specs. Sales of the 2023 F-Series Super Duty start next spring and pricing is confirmed to start at $45,765, including a $1,795 destination charge. Buyers will be able...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla cuts Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's most competitive EV market by nearly 10% and offers free colors
Tesla may not only be done with raising the Model 3 and Model Y prices in China, but actually lowered them just as analysts were suggesting when it started offering buying incentives last month and closing expensive mall showrooms. For the first time, Tesla cut the Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's largest and most competitive market for electric vehicles on softening demand.
dcnewsnow.com
Maserati teases new Granturismo convertible
A new generation of the Maserati Granturismo reaches dealerships next year, in both coupe and convertible body styles. The coupe made its debut earlier in October and Maserati this week released the first photos of the convertible, wearing a camouflage wrap. Spy photographers have also snapped the same camouflaged Granturismo convertible testing in the wild.
Here’s What You’ll Pay for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid price ranges from the base model up to the highest-end model. The post Here’s What You’ll Pay for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com
Kia EVs will also be made at Hyundai’s Georgia “Metaplant”
With Hyundai breaking ground on its mammoth $5.5 billion “Metaplant” near Savannah, Georgia, Kia confirmed on Tuesday that it too will have upcoming electric vehicles made at the facility. That was always a fair assumption, but now it’s a confirmation. As Hyundai announced in May, it plans to...
dcnewsnow.com
Lucid Air’s home charger adds up to 80 miles per hour
Lucid is finally ready to start selling a home charger for its Air electric sedan. The automaker on Tuesday announced the launch of its Lucid Connected Home Charging Station with a $1,200 price tag. First mentioned by Lucid more than two years ago, the home charger takes advantage of the...
dcnewsnow.com
Horsepower Locator helps find final gas-powered Dodge Chargers, Challengers
The Dodge Charger and Challenger are ending production after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating their long and healthy runs with seven limited-edition models. To help buyers find and purchase them, as well as any 2023 Charger or Challenger, Dodge has built the Last Call Horsepower Locator, which shows inventory of the remaining gas-powered muscle cars at Dodge dealers, the company announced on Thursday.
rv-pro.com
Cummins Unveils New Portable Onan Power Stations
Global power and technology company Cummins announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest Cummins offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. The company said its new power stations were created with consumers in mind, providing portable, clean power well-suited for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
myzeo.com
The Pros and Cons of Luxury Vinyl Flooring
The global vinyl flooring market is expected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR from $32.37 billion in 2021 to $51.45 billion in 2028. Thin and affordable, new luxury vinyl is straightforward to install. As a result, they’re an attractive and affordable option for homeowners. Luxury vinyl is surprisingly resilient....
