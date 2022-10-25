The Dodge Charger and Challenger are ending production after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating their long and healthy runs with seven limited-edition models. To help buyers find and purchase them, as well as any 2023 Charger or Challenger, Dodge has built the Last Call Horsepower Locator, which shows inventory of the remaining gas-powered muscle cars at Dodge dealers, the company announced on Thursday.

