Charleston, SC

dcnewsnow.com

VW to name new partner for robotaxi development

Volkswagen Group’s plan to launch a fleet of self-driving VW ID.Buzz electric vans operated by its Moia mobility business in 2025 remains on track, despite news this week that its former lead unit on the technology, Argo AI, has shut down. VW Group together with Ford were the main...
dcnewsnow.com

Tesla Model 3 recalled for faulty seat belts

The 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3 compact electric sedan is being recalled for rear seat belt anchors that may have been improperly reattached after service, the NHTSA disclosed Friday. The issue applies to the rear seat belt buckle on the driver’s side, and the rear center seat belt anchor. The loose...
dcnewsnow.com

Review: Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica balances track and street

Driving in Corsa (Track) mode on the 1.8-mile south track at The Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs, California, the blue shift light tells me the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 is approaching its 8,500-rpm redline. The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Technica’s V-10 is screaming like an angry hive of hornets. I...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
dcnewsnow.com

Report: Light pole EV charging is the low-CO2 solution for cities

A company that installs EV chargers in streetlights claims this is not only a practical way to bring charging to urban areas, but also has a lower carbon footprint than conventional charging installations. That’s the conclusion of a study commissioned by U.K.-based streetlight charging company ChargeLight and conducted by consultancy...
dcnewsnow.com

Horsepower Locator helps find final gas-powered Dodge Chargers, Challengers

The Dodge Charger and Challenger are ending production after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating their long and healthy runs with seven limited-edition models. To help buyers find and purchase them, as well as any 2023 Charger or Challenger, Dodge has built the Last Call Horsepower Locator, which shows inventory of the remaining gas-powered muscle cars at Dodge dealers, the company announced on Thursday.
dcnewsnow.com

Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn’t enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey’s Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford’s 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
dcnewsnow.com

2023 Honda Civic Type R goes on sale, costs $43,990

Honda redesigned the Civic for 2022, and the sporty Civic Si has been available for awhile. However, the model we’re most keen on is the high-performance Civic Type R, which Honda revealed in July and is currently shipping out to dealerships across the country. The redesigned 2023 Civic Type...
dcnewsnow.com

2023 Dodge Challenger costs $32,140; Last Call passes $100K

The final year of the Dodge Challenger brings with it higher prices, especially with the brand’s limited-run “Last Call” models, Dodge disclosed Wednesday. The base 2023 Dodge Challenger SXT costs $32,140, including a $1,595 destination fee. That’s $865 more expensive than the 2022 Dodge Challenger. Aside...

