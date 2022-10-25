'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross’ Instagram Is All About Pilates & Here’s Where She Works

Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has been released, and fans are already commenting about the engagement situations between some of the participants. Their unique personalities are definitely not ignored by the show enthusiasts, and cast member Raven Ross might already have that clear.

Raven made her love for anything fitness and pilates evident since day one. Nonetheless, she started turning heads after a LIB episode showed her doing a pilates routine while having a blind date with participant Bartise being open to her.

The 29-years-old, who’s also a barre instructor, ends up getting engaged to contestant SK, and her personality and passion for workout routines only become more obvious to the program’s spectators after the compromise.

She’s currently a pilates trainer at Club Pilates in Dallas, TX and, as she continues her fitness journey, the LIB participant has mentioned that dancing was her first love.

"I DON’T DANCE NOW, I MAKE MONEY MOVES💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽......... Just kidding haha! But dance will always be my first love and the basis for everything I do. Dance has taught so many life lessons that still serve me to this day and luckily I still got it," reads an Instagram post the Raven posted in 2019.

Although her Instagram account @pilatesbodyraven is mostly full of workout and pilates content, her TikTok profile — which can be found under the same name — shows the contestant’s funnier side.

Some of yall never heard of endorphins and its showing 😹 #loveisblind

There, the fitness enthusiast gives a glimpse into her experience in the reality show and has even shared her opinion on the fan’s reactions to her personality and the workout she did while on a date with Bartise.

Aside from her enthusiasm for pilates and her personality comments, Raven seems to enjoy sharing pictures of herself accompanied by both funny and inspiring captions.

Love Is Blind season 3 is now available on Netflix.