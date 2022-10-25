ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders trade DL Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys, swap draft picks

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are beefing up their defensive front ahead of next year’s NFL trade deadline.

Johnathan Hankins is headed to Arlington from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the teams are swapping late-round draft picks in the deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Hankins, 30, was a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He spent his first four years with the New York Giants, then one year with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Raiders.

He brings 14.5 careers sacks to the Cowboys.

