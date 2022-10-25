Read full article on original website
Texas State Law Might Mean Destroying COVID Records
(TNS) - The COVID-19 vaccination records of at least 9.6 million Texans will be destroyed five years after the statewide public health disaster ends, unless state officials manage to contact all vaccine recipients and ask whether they want the records preserved. “The groups of people that are going to be...
Aurora Institute Symposium: Hybrid Learning Needs Policy Support
With virtual learning becoming a normal element of the K-12 education space, several K-12 school officials from different states stressed in a webinar yesterday at the Aurora Institute Symposium that policy updates are needed to accommodate this new normal. The webinar session, “Exploring Flexible Learning and Future Policy Reform through...
Emergency Management Jobs Available in Florida
Hurricane Ian has created a huge job market in Florida for emergency management positions. One such opportunity is with Hagerty Consulting. As an independent contractor supporting Hagerty, I can refer people to them — and they have significant needs. Below you can read the types of positions they have available now. Admittedly, referrals that end up being hired by Hagerty allow me to get a referral award. I don't have any additional information on locations, pay, etc. This just gets you into the hiring process. Email me at ericholdeman@ericholdeman.com if you are interested.
State Tech Department Highlights Broadband Work
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Work on California’s statewide broadband network is underway in earnest, the state technology department said recently. In...
How North Carolina Made Cyber a Whole-of-State Affair
State governments are increasingly placing importance on whole-of-state approaches to cybersecurity that see them support and partner with local governments to boost the latter’s cyber defense. Such an approach recognizes that cities, their counties and their states are all ultimately trying to serve the same residents, and any efforts...
Steel Root Offers Cybersecurity Scholarship in Massachusetts
(TNS) — Gov. Charlie Baker officially declared October Cyber Security Awareness Month in 2015, and a Salem based company is celebrating with the launch of the second round of its scholarship fund. Steel Root, a cybersecurity services provider, is bringing back its Steel Root Scholarship Fund to do their...
Alabama Officials: Remote Learning Will Help with Flu Season
(TNS) — State health officials are predicting a particularly severe flu season, but local school officials say they are better equipped to deal with it after ramping up technology for remote instruction during the COVID pandemic. An outbreak of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Austinville Elementary caused...
Northern California IT Official on Infrastructure Refresh, Balancing Initiatives
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
California Considers a Move Forward With Zero-Emission Fleet Rules
California is poised to move forward with a new requirement for fleets to phase in a transition to zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2024. The move on the part of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) would affect public and private fleets, as well as vehicles like drayage trucks serving ports and delivery vehicles operated by carriers like UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service, as the state moves forward on a trailblazing path away from fossil fuels.
PennWest Global Online Discounts Tuition for State Employees
(TNS) — PennWest University will offer a 20 percent online tuition discount for all of Pennsylvania's state employees offered through its PennWest Global Online. The reduction, announced Thursday, will be available on about 150 programs under a partnership with the state, effective for the 2023 spring semester. The discount...
Aurora Institute Symposium: New Open Source Guide to Ed-Tech Procurement
With students and teachers now using over 100 ed-tech tools a year, according to a recent report from the ed-tech company LearnPlatform, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has created an open source guide to help educators make informed decisions about which tools are best for respective classrooms. The department showcased the guide, “EdTech Systems Guide: Equity-Driven Selection, Implementation, and Evaluation,” in a webinar session on Wednesday, the last day of the virtual Aurora Institute Symposium.
Some Californians Can Get Money for Earthquake Retrofits
(TNS) - With Tuesday's 5.1-magnitude temblor a jolting reminder of California's ever-present earthquake risk, more homeowners in the Bay Area and across California can now apply for state grants of up to $3,000 to retrofit their homes in preparation for the next big quake, thanks to a state program that has recently expanded its reach.
Pennsylvania Announces Temporary CIO to Replace John MacMillan
When state CIO John MacMillan steps down in November, Pennsylvania will turn to a familiar face to replace him. Patti Chapman — the CIO for the commonwealth’s Integrated Enterprise System (IES) — will take over in an interim capacity, according to Dan Egan, communications director for the Office of Administration.
Maine Announces a New Chief Data Officer in Ken Boykin
Maine is on the cusp of ushering in a new state chief data officer, Communications Director Sharon Huntley confirmed to GovTech. Ken Boykin, an information security manager for the state’s Department of Labor, will take up the post on Oct. 31. In doing so, Boykin will be filling a...
How Illinois Is Tackling the IT Talent Challenge
IT staffing is a top five priority for states, according to the most recent Digital States Survey, conducted by the Center for Digital Government.* It came in at No. 3 this year, while workforce ranked No. 7 on NASCIO's list of 2022 priorities. As states focus on keeping systems secure and creating user-centered digital services, they're also in need of skilled workers to staff their initiatives and ensure stable IT operations in a highly competitive job market.
Western Fire Chiefs Unveil Advanced Wildfire Mapping Tool
During a wildfire, residents are often panicked about where the fire is, where it is going and how it might impact their homes. The Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA) is working to provide some relief and just released Phase II of its Wildland Fire Map, which incorporates live aircraft tracking, 3D fire map rendering and the Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS), specific to California. Residents can save the active map on their phones.
North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
Departments Seek Expertise in Information Security, Procurement
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two departments in state government are recruiting for chief information security officers (CISOs), and another is seeking a...
Buy Flood Insurance Now!
There are people moving out of Florida right now whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Many people cite the additional cost of flood insurance as not being worth the price. Ask anyone who "lost everything" due to flooding and they might suggest you reconsider what you can or cannot afford.
Tracking the Spend: Office of Systems Integration’s Top IT Services Buys in Q3
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state office that manages large health and human services IT initiatives made 22 purchases of IT services...
