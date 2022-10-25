Read full article on original website
A Christian McCaffrey-sized trade for Alvin Kamara wouldn't be worth it for the Saints
Vultures are circling the New Orleans Saints. Fans and speculators see their 2-5 record and daunting salary cap outlook, and the upcoming NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 is all the reason they need to start imagining the Saints’ star talent suiting up for other teams as New Orleans enters a difficult rebuild.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
NFL Fans Are Very Bothered By Russell Wilson's In-Flight Activities
t's no secret at this point that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a unique personality. But his claim about how he spent the Broncos' eight-hour flight from Denver to London on Wednesday represents a whole new level of weird. Wilson said he spent four hours of the flight stretching and ...
theScore
NFL Week 8 teasers: Buying the 1-score game
The world of teasers started Week 7 with an epic backdoor cover for Saints (+8.5) legs and ended with the destruction of what seemed like the best option of them all: the Patriots (-2.5). In between, the Ravens, Cowboys, Raiders, and Bengals all seemed tough to trust in avoiding an upset, but each won outright, though not without their moments of doubt.
theScore
Chiefs land Toney in trade with Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for their compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-rounder, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Giants head coach Brian Daboll later confirmed the deal and added that the move was "best for...
theScore
NFL Week 8 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
BET TYPE LAST WEEK SEASON (units) ATS trio 1-2 (-1.2) 9-10-2 (-2) This sat at -9.5 throughout the week. Hopefully, it goes back there, as this is the highest I'd bet the Cowboys at. However, the matchup is too good to pass up. The Bears put on tape that they're...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 8 Rankings - Running Backs (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 8.
theScore
Broncos' Paton says he supports Hackett '100%' amid scrutiny
Despite the Denver Broncos' 2-5 start to the season, and amid intense scrutiny regarding Nathaniel Hackett, general manager George Paton expressed confidence Thursday in the rookie head coach. "I believe in Nathaniel," Paton said, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. "I support Nathaniel 100%." Hackett has received criticism for his...
theScore
49ers' Samuel to miss Rams game with hamstring injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. The wideout didn't practice throughout the week due to the injury. This is the first game he'll miss this campaign. Samuel's 387 receiving yards ranks second on the team...
theScore
Bucs' Barrett out for season after tearing Achilles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaq Barrett is out for the remainder of the season after tests confirmed he suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said postgame that Barrett had an Achilles injury, but he didn't confirm...
theScore
Spurs waive ex-lottery pick Primo after just 2 seasons
The San Antonio Spurs waived second-year wing Joshua Primo, the team announced Friday. San Antonio selected Primo with the 12th overall pick just a year ago. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," said Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford in a statement.
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 8 (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore
Lakers bring Russ off bench vs. T-Wolves despite Davis' injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham deployed Russell Westbrook off the bench for the first time this season in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers were reportedly considering starting Westbrook if Anthony Davis couldn't play, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, Westbrook still operated as a reserve after Davis was ruled out with back soreness.
theScore
Giolito rues lost season for White Sox: 'We sucked'
The Chicago White Sox were arguably the biggest disappointment in baseball this season. Right-hander Lucas Giolito played a part in the club's troubles with his worst season since 2018 and admits not a lot went right for him or the White Sox in 2022. "We sucked," Giolito told Jomboy Media's...
