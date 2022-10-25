Read full article on original website
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the “Implicit Bias Test.” A mother in Junction City says she is worried about the Kansas Board of Education’s ability to choose curriculum for her children. This is after her daughter’s social studies teacher assigned her class to take the […]
Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
Kansas voters say they want to expand Medicaid, protect abortion and ban transgender athletes
By an overwhelming margin, Kansans want to expand Medicaid and to keep their existing abortion rights. They support tighter gun control than the state has on the books and they'd prohibit someone designated as a boy at birth from competing in girls sports. The benchmark Kansas Speaks survey released this...
'That will kind of crush me': Wichita resident hoping $20K in student loans will be forgiven
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is in limbo. More than 22 million borrowers who applied are hoping for up to $20,000 in debt relief. The administration was going to start forgiving loans as early as this past Sunday but a Federal Appeals Court...
'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near
Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
Reminder: Two Kansas Constitutional questions on Nov. 8 ballot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Voters will find two opportunities to change or retain the current wording of the Kansas Constitution on their ballot November 8. The first is an amendment regarding rules and regulations in the state. Here is the explanatory statement and the question as it will appear on...
Roofing contractors fined, banned from working in Kansas over bad business practices
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three men have been banned from doing business in Kansas and fined after separate violations, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, have been banned from doing business in Kansas in the capacity of roofing contractors. In a separate […]
Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Dillon Nature Center putting out survey for patrons
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillon Nature Center is soliciting feedback from its patrons on its next 50 years of operation through a short 5 question survey. The nature center is preparing for the strategic plan final report this winter. The Dillon Nature Center Foundation has set a goal to raise...
Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect. The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31. During...
Bitterly cold Kansas weather could see energy price hike this winter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility payments will be getting a helping hand this winter with the activation of the Cold Weather Rule. This rule will go into effect on Nov. 1 and run until March 31, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). It prevents Kansas residents from being […]
What to know about the 11 district court judges who will appear on Sedgwick County ballots this year
Sedgwick County voters may be overwhelmed by the number of district court judges lining their ballot this November — 11. That’s in addition to the appellate and Supreme Court judges listed. And unlike politicians, there isn’t always a wealth of information about district court judges available. District courts,...
Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
City, WPD provide update on review of evidence storage
The Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence building is massive. City Auditor Kristina Rose says “there's potentially 100,000 to 200,000 cases in there." Right now, the department along with the city of Wichita are sorting through it all. “We've done 2,500. So, we have a long way to go,” said Rose.
Kansas Gov. Kelly touts economy in reelection bid as Republicans blame her for inflation
TOPEKA, Kansas — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping Kansans don’t have a short memory. She is betting her reelection chances on her ability to convince voters the state was in disarray just before she took office four years ago. She argues her tenure has brought stability to...
