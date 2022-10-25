ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near

Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats

TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Dillon Nature Center putting out survey for patrons

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillon Nature Center is soliciting feedback from its patrons on its next 50 years of operation through a short 5 question survey. The nature center is preparing for the strategic plan final report this winter. The Dillon Nature Center Foundation has set a goal to raise...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect. The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31. During...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

City, WPD provide update on review of evidence storage

The Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence building is massive. City Auditor Kristina Rose says “there's potentially 100,000 to 200,000 cases in there." Right now, the department along with the city of Wichita are sorting through it all. “We've done 2,500. So, we have a long way to go,” said Rose.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy