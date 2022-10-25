2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

After a week in the Low Country, the PGA Tour is in Southhampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Last year at Port Royal Golf Course, Lucas Herbert was able to fend off current LIV Golf member Patrick Reed and Danny Lee to win by one with a score of 15-under 269.

Denny McCarthy enters as the betting favorite at +1500, while Seamus Power and Mark Hubbard are two of the four names at +2000. McCarthy has one top-25 finish so far this season (T-25, Fortinet) and tied for 37th at last week’s CJ Cup at Congaree.

Defending champion Herbert is not in the field.

Golf course

Port Royal Golf Course | Par 71 | 6,828 yards

Key stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Birdie or better percentage

Total driving

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, 2. Pebble Beach Golf Links, 3. La Quinta Country Club

Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Denny McCarthy (4.6 percent), 2. Seamus Power (3.8 percent), 3. Aaron Rai (2.8 percent)

Last week (CJ Cup)

Another one.

In total, I had action on six players in South Carolina. I posted four names on Twitter, three in my week preview — one being Mr. McIlroy. I had Matt Fitzpatrick in both places.

Although we cashed an outright, the 7/1 value had us up just three units at Congaree, but we’ll take it.

Odds

Player Odds Player Odds

Denny McCarthy (+1500) Patrick Rodgers (+3000)

Seamus Power (+2000) Justin Lower (+3000)

Thomas Detry (+2000) Alex Smalley (+3000)

Adrian Meronk (+2000) Aaron Rai (+3000)

Mark Hubbard (+2000) Nick Hardy (+3000)

Justin Lower

In three starts this season, Lower has two top-20 finishes including a T-4 at the Fortinet Championship. At last season’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Lower tied for 17th.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+150)

S.H. Kim

This will be Kim’s first appearance at Port Royal Golf Course, so his course knowledge is limited, however, he’s been playing good golf to open the new season.

In four starts, he has a T-13 (Sanderson Farms) and a T-4 (Shriners). In a weaker field, the rookie’s talent should shine.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+150)