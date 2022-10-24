ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Before winter sets in, the Biden administration can cool heating prices

With temperatures dropping and energy prices rising, the forecast is for an expensive winter. While the Biden administration scrambles to rein in inflation, a new energy efficiency standard for furnaces could provide long-term relief. The Department of Energy has proposed a rule that will phase out inefficient gas furnace models to help ensure homeowners and renters aren’t paying needlessly high bills. Improving the standards — which have not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years — will lower gas bills and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and cut air pollutants that cause poor health, especially in low-income communities.
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

AHA News: Black Licorice Is a Candy That Should Inspire Caution

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- "How do you feel about black licorice?" sounds like a question for starting a simple chat at a Halloween party – or a silly internet fight. It's a love-it-or-hate-it candy that inspires intense opinions. But if you ask a health expert, expect a serious conversation – because eating lots of black licorice can cause complications that are "acutely life-threatening," said Dr. Christopher Newton-Cheh, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. ...
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
684
Followers
2K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy