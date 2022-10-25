SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelby County high school honored one of its alums during halftime at a football game Friday night for giving others the gift of life. Between the tackles, cheers, and marching band, a football game at Martha Layne Collins High School was not about the team or even someone in the stands. It was about a former player looking down on them.

1 DAY AGO