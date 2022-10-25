Read full article on original website
Creative Flavor: Roberto Lastra Wants to Do Work That 'Leaves No Audience Behind'
If you ask agency Lovers Not Haters' founder and CEO Roberto Lastra about his ideal client, he's not going...
WVUE Chief Meteorologist David Bernard Leaving Local TV to Pursue Career in Social Work
WVUE chief meteorologist David Bernard is leaving local television. Bernard is working towards earning his master's degree in social work at Tulane...
Gumball's Tool Expedites Campaign Payouts for Podcast Creators
Host-read ad marketplace Gumball, from podcast network Headgum, announced LightningPay, a tool where podcast creators have the option to...
Listeners Go Out of Their Way to Make Audio Part of Their Day, Study Finds
Audio company Audacy released findings that show listeners intentionally setting aside time during their day to listen to their...
Alo Yoga's Marketing Chief Angelic Vendette on Her 'Living and Breathing' Brand
Angelic Vendette, the head of marketing of fitness brand Alo Yoga, sees the job of a CMO as far...
WJBF Reporter Tiffany Hobbs to Star in Upcoming Hallmark Holiday Movie
WJBF reporter Tiffany Hobbs is getting a chance to show off a different set of on camera skills. She plays the role of Alice in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie A Holiday Spectacular.
Friday Stir
-Just in time for Halloween, Atlanta-based agency Chemistry has launched a social media effort on its channels that invites clients and prospects to “Scare Us!” Chemistry is asking for clients to share their most gruesome business problem. In return, Chemistry promises to bring some creative solutions. “No Tricks. Our Treat this time. DM us by 10/31 with whatever’s giving you nightmares and we’ll let you know if it’s terrifying enough for us to take a stab,” said the agency.
Michael B. Jordan Explores the Stylish Possibilities of His Chase Sapphire Card in New Ads
When considering a new credit card, which is better: hearing about the cool perks or experiencing them firsthand? Based on new work for Chase Sapphire Reserve, one need not guess which method actor Michael B. Jordan prefers. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Shannon Miller. Shannon Miller...
Learn From Adidas' Mistake—Act Fast
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Adidas finally announced that it is parting ways with Ye, also known as Kanye West. The pressure had been mounting for weeks for Adidas to act, as Ye continued to use anti-Black and antisemitic hate speech in his social media channels and other outlets.
Dave's Hot Chicken Wants You to Try It Before You Die in First TV Ads
Sam is a dude, not a dog, but he loves to stick his head out of a moving car, specifically through the sunroof. That would be dangerous even if he weren’t driving, but he is. So this scenario may not end well. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free...
Can Official ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk Juggle Free Speech and Advertiser Concerns?
No one expected Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, to go smoothly after the deal was called off,...
This Health Insurer's Ad Puts a Sweet Spin on a Classic Neil Diamond Tune
If you blast Neil Diamond’s iconic tune “Sweet Caroline” in just about any bar, sporting event or college party, you’re likely to spark an impromptu, high-spirited sing-along, regardless of the audience. Possessing cross-generational appeal and joyful vibes in spades, the track is considered one of the few great unifiers in popular music.
Thursday Stir
-Litehouse dressings might not have the recognition of other bigger names in ranch that may or may not be hidden, but a new campaign from Karsh Hagen marks the brand as one that doesn’t mind being weird while trying to make itself stand out. “Litehouse in the House” has fun with its creamy ranch concoction. In one spot, a groundskeeper for a football field proudly draws his yardage lines with Litehouse ranch, bringing some flavor to the field. The ads were created by filmmakers who specialize in visual effects, using a mix of techniques like freeze frame, stop motion, and other 3D camera effects to showcase how Litehouse dressings and dips deliciously collide with football season.
Bret Baier Searches for ‘Common Ground’ in New Fox News Podcast
Fox News' chief political anchor Bret Baier is set to debut a new podcast series, Common Ground, featuring in-depth conversations with lawmakers, business leaders, and public figures from different sides of the aisle coming together in hopes of finding, you guessed it, "common ground."
