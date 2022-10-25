-Litehouse dressings might not have the recognition of other bigger names in ranch that may or may not be hidden, but a new campaign from Karsh Hagen marks the brand as one that doesn’t mind being weird while trying to make itself stand out. “Litehouse in the House” has fun with its creamy ranch concoction. In one spot, a groundskeeper for a football field proudly draws his yardage lines with Litehouse ranch, bringing some flavor to the field. The ads were created by filmmakers who specialize in visual effects, using a mix of techniques like freeze frame, stop motion, and other 3D camera effects to showcase how Litehouse dressings and dips deliciously collide with football season.

1 DAY AGO