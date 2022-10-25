Howard Picks the Bills: Week 8

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills return to action this upcoming Sunday after a much-needed bye week following their big victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

This week off for the Bills was hopefully a period to help get players some added time to rest and recoup from a tough opening stretch of the season that saw the injury report flooded with names for many weeks. Now the team will prepare for an equally challenging stretch of the schedule that saw Buffalo have an early bye week compared to most NFL teams.

Josh Allen has been a huge part of the Bills' success to start the season, looking like the MVP front-runner he was touted to be before opening kickoff in Los Angeles. The fifth-year Bills quarterback has helped his team secure the best record in the AFC at 5-1, ahead of a group of teams trailing closely like the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

Through the first six games of the season, Allen has thrown for almost 2,000 yards and is responsible for 19 total touchdowns.

Now with the bye week in the rear-view mirror, the Bills are gearing up for another prime-time matchup on “Sunday Night Football”, when they welcome reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Packers are looking to get back to their winning ways after dropping three-straight games, including their most recent loss this past week against the Washington Commanders. Green Bay currently sits with a 3-4 record, and are on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture.

While the Bills got the bye week off and some extra time to prepare for Green Bay, Howard Simon took no time away from following through on the Tuesday tradition unlike any other... picking the Bills, of course!

Looking back on his Week 7 picks right after the win over the Chiefs, Howard saw Buffalo remaining perfect the rest of the way, going 16-1 and clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

After taking in what he saw this past weekend from the action around the NFL, Howard's picks have slightly altered, once again. While he sees the Bills taking care of the struggling Packers on Sunday night at home, he predicts just one more loss on the regular season schedule - in Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football" in Week 17 - en route to a 15-2 record.

