BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday's one-car rollover crash on Route 33.

The four who died have been identified as:

- Marcus Webster, a 19-year-old male of Buffalo

- Swazine Swindle, a 17-year-old male of Buffalo

- Kevin Payne, a 16-year-old male of Buffalo

- Ahjanae Harper, a 14-year-old female of Buffalo

Police say a 14-year-old girl is out of intensive care and now in good condition at ECMC.

The 16-year-old driver was treated and released from ECMC on Monday. The Buffalo teen has been charged with one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Police say the car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night.

The driver faces arraignment in court on Nov. 15. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says it is exploring other charges.