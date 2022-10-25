ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Soccer Takes Down Auburn to Cap Impressive Regular Season

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide soccer team was victorious in the Iron Bowl Thursday night, taking down Auburn in its final regular season game. The win wasn’t like the usual dominance that the team has displayed much of the season, however. It took a late game header from forward Riley Tanner on a pass from midfielder Kat Rogers in the 86th minute to lift the Tide over the Tigers, and it ended up being the only score of the entire contest.
Alabama Sends Offer to 2024 Quarterback From Arkansas

On Wednesday, Alabama coaches extended an offer to class of 2024 dual-threat quarterback Walker White as the No. 13 quarterback that UA has offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The offer came after he had a conversation with Nick Saban. The junior at Little Rock Christian Academy has plenty of...
Alabama Ace Unveils Her Own Shoes

University of Alabama star softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new offering for the world from her NIL deal with Boombah Apparel. Fouts and Boombah unveiled the shoes on Thursday as part of the Raptor Turf Shoe line. It's a white turf shoe featuring Fouts' signature in the center. They...
Nate Oats Press Conference and Updates: Thursday 10/27

Alabama head coach Nate Oats had lots to say about the Crimson Tide basketball team on Thursday during his press conference regarding Saturday’s exhibition match. Oats, showing confidence in his team, made it clear that the Tide has some areas of improvement to work on following the loss to TCU during the scrimmage on Oct. 16.
Tuscaloosa County Beats Brookwood in Season Finale

The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats beat the Brookwood Panthers 20-14 in its season finale. Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa County got on the board first with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide...
Northside Rams Roll in Rivalry To Wrap Up Regular Season

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (8-2, 5-2) finished its regular season on Friday night by claiming its 11th straight victory over the Sipsey Valley Bears (4-6, 3-4) on senior night by a final score of 27-6.
Green Wave Drowns Out Hale County Senior Night

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave and Hale County Wildcats met for a high school edition of Thursday night football in a game that had the potential to guarantee the Wildcats a spot in the playoffs. The game was close for about four minutes, but for the most part, Gordo did nothing but show why they're a legitimate contender for the 3A state championship.
TCS Looks to Hire ‘The Best’ Coaches at Bryant and Central High School

The Tuscaloosa City Schools announced Thursday morning the district is looking to make hire rockstar football coaches at both Central and Bryant High School. The announcement came following the resignation of Central High's coach, Rodney Bivens, which was reported Monday. The school district also announced Eldrick Hill, Paul W. Bryant's head coach since 2014, is no longer in the role.
