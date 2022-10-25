SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. “When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,” Markkanen said since the shot clock was off. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that it even came to that last-second play.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 MINUTES AGO