Read full article on original website
Related
On a big stage, the Kentucky offense was offensive
In a high-marquee window on ESPN against the nation’s “buzz team,” UK’s attack no-shows in 44-6 thumping by Tennessee.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win
DALLAS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic,...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. “When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,” Markkanen said since the shot clock was off. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that it even came to that last-second play.
Police investigating after two Michigan players 'assaulted' by group of Spartans
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel called it “completely and utterly unacceptable” for another team to “grab a player and do what they did.”
Comments / 0