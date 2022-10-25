Elon Musk says he doesn't want Twitter to become a free-for-all hellscape, which I suppose is a good starting point. An intriguing statement because Musk previously said he was a free speech absolutist. But now, as he takes ownership of Twitter, his first move was to reassure advertisers that the site should be warm and welcoming for people. Hard to say what the billionaire may do with the social media site, which most people do not use, but which has a huge influence over news coverage. His very first move was to fire top executives, including the CEO.

15 HOURS AGO