American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
In the battle for Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say don't underestimate Russia
Ukrainian forces have made significant gains in recent weeks, recapturing wide swaths of territory in the east and northeast. Now they're bracing for what may be one of their toughest battles yet.
Defense & National Security — More military aid for Ukraine as winter approaches
The Pentagon will send Ukraine another $275 million in weapons and military equipment as part of a new package meant to help shore up Kyiv’s forces ahead of winter fighting. We’ll share what’s in the latest package and what weapons Ukraine is still waiting on, plus what’s causing cracks to form in the mostly united U.S. response to Russia’s war, and details of the latest North Korean missile launches.
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Can the U.S. keep up with Ukraine's demand for weaponry?
The U.S. is sending billions of dollars in powerful weapons to Ukraine so it can fight off the Russian invasion. But that effort is leading to some shortages - not only in the weapons themselves, but also in the parts that they need - among them, ball bearings. To explain...
Putin makes unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine has plans to use a dirty bomb
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian). MARTIN: What he said there - "We are aware of plans by Ukraine to use a dirty bomb as a provocation." Now, Russia gave no evidence of Ukraine planning to use a bomb that would spread radiation on its own territory. The U.S. has warned that Russia may be setting a pretext for its own future actions.
Ukrainians are starting new lives in safer parts of the country
Millions of Ukrainians forced from their homes and jobs are starting new lives in safer parts of the country. Some are finding it hard to make ends meet. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration says more than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes in eight months of war. Many fled the country, but the majority have relocated to calmer areas within Ukraine. And as NPR's Nathan Rott reports, many are now struggling to make ends meet.
Protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death grow as does the violent response
What is happening in Iran right now is historic - 40 days of public demonstrations, women marching in the streets without their headscarves demanding a change to the regime's repressive rules. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The demonstrations started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Morality police, you may recall,...
News brief: voters consider inflation, dirty bomb claim, respiratory infection surge
How might Americans' experience with inflation translate into votes? Putin raises the stakes as he watches Russia practice for nuclear war. Hospitals near capacity with severe virus patients. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Less than two weeks before Election Day, President Biden is addressing an issue that has endangered his party's control...
It's been 40 days since Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran
It's been 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran after being detained for not wearing her hijab appropriately, according to the police. It has been 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran after being detained for not wearing her hijab appropriately, according to police. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports thousands of mourners and protesters filled the streets of Amini's hometown in northwest Iran, and police were there to suppress the demonstration.
Another casualty of Russia's war: Some Ukrainians no longer trust their neighbors
VOLODYMYR TSYBA: (Non-English language spoken). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Volodymyr Tsyba is drawing water from a well that he'll mix with grapes picked from his backyard. He's making brandy and wine. He grabs a recent bottle of red, which he warns may be a little sweet before pouring a glass for himself and his wife.
Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits - White House
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit on Nov. 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade", the White House said on Friday.
Ukrainian forces expect re-taking Kherson to be difficult
Audio will be available later today. Ukrainian forces have made tremendous gains over recently, but acknowledge that re-taking the city of Kherson will be difficult.
News brief: Musk's Twitter takeover, Iran protests grow, World Series Game 1
Elon Musk says he doesn't want Twitter to become a free-for-all hellscape, which I suppose is a good starting point. An intriguing statement because Musk previously said he was a free speech absolutist. But now, as he takes ownership of Twitter, his first move was to reassure advertisers that the site should be warm and welcoming for people. Hard to say what the billionaire may do with the social media site, which most people do not use, but which has a huge influence over news coverage. His very first move was to fire top executives, including the CEO.
Rising prices take a toll on Democrats. How has Biden responded to inflation?
Inflation upended President Biden's domestic agenda and is a top issue for voters heading into the midterms. We track how the White House changed its approach, and how voters have responded. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Days before the election, Democrats are addressing an issue that has endangered their majorities in Congress....
Many people living in Haiti are actively resisting international intervention
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The protest starts just outside the French embassy in downtown Port-au-Prince. "Down with the prime minister," they chant. "Down with the occupation." One of the protest organizers, Nicholson Pierre, says there is no life in Haiti at the moment. There's no electricity, no clean drinking water.
Energy & Environment — Feds open door to Colorado River intervention
The federal government is indicating that it may impose cuts on water allocations from the Colorado River. Meanwhile, President Biden signed a climate treaty and plans to attend the U.N. climate conference, while at least one progressive lawmaker is pushing for a gasoline export ban. This is Overnight Energy &...
