AdWeek

Week of Sept. 26 Evening News Ratings: ABC, NBC, CBS See Ratings Growth Driven by Hurricane Ian Coverage

More Americans tuned into the evening news than usual this past week, undoubtedly interested in the networks' live, on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm leveled southwest Florida.
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
AdWeek

Longtime NBC News Executive Madeleine Haeringer to Leave Network at Year’s End

Longtime NBC News editorial executive Madeleine Haeringer is leaving the network at the end of the year, TVNewser has learned. Haeringer joined...
IS ONLY NEWSCAST TO GROW ACROSS THE BOARD VS. LAST WEEK

Continues to Improve Competitively, Narrows Total Viewer Gap vs. ABC in Week-Over-Week & Year-Over-Year Measurements. Averages 6.543 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.860 million (+40%) Nightly News marks a three-week high in total viewers andgrows +149,000 total viewers in week-over-week measurements. In week over week, Nightly News narrows the...
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
BGR.com

The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
TheWrap

Ratings: Fox and NBC Tie for First in Key Demo on Monday

Fox and NBC went head-to-head in Monday night ratings this week, as the networks’ top-rated shows “9-1-1” and “The Voice” battled each other for the coveted 18-49 demographic. While both led the night with a 0.51 ratings score, CBS won in total average viewership, as it has done for the past four consecutive Mondays.
AdWeek

WLWT Anchor, Reporter Megan Mitchell Leaving Cincinnati for Dallas

Megan Mitchell is leaving Cincinnati to work at WFAA in Dallas. Mitchell has worked as an anchor and reporter at Cincinnati NBC...
