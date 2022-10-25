Read full article on original website
Museum Awards of Distinction Nominations Now Open
The Museum Association of New York (MANY) has announced that nominations are now open for their Awards of Distinction, which recognize the exceptional achievements of New York’s museums and museum professionals. Awards celebrate museums and honor museum professionals who create transformative experiences for visitors, shape innovative programs, and use...
Forest Rangers Make Numerous Rescues In Adirondacks, Catskills
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
American Origin Myth: Remembering the American Revolution
The memory of the Revolution has been claimed by political parties and social movements on the left and right, and has proved so malleable that it can be claimed by such disparate groups as abolitionists and Confederates, communists and anti-communists, civil rights activists and segregationists. Americans’ understandings of the Revolution...
