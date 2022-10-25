Todd Rigby, Director of Sales | Rajant Corporation. Agricultural operations worldwide face mounting pressure to provide for an ever-increasing global population. Currently, approximately one U.S. farm feeds 166 people annually in the U.S. and abroad. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the global population is expected to increase by 2.2 billion by 2050, which means the world’s farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is produced today. Not only this, but they need to meet the demanding sustainability regulations, attempt to increase their yield, and improve productivity across all crops, all while conserving both farmland and water due to a diminishing natural resource base. The agriculture industry needs to perfect its operational efficiency and is using modern technologies to reach targeted outputs.

