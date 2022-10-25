Read full article on original website
Related
agritechtomorrow.com
Enhancing the Productivity of Agricultural Technology
Todd Rigby, Director of Sales | Rajant Corporation. Agricultural operations worldwide face mounting pressure to provide for an ever-increasing global population. Currently, approximately one U.S. farm feeds 166 people annually in the U.S. and abroad. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the global population is expected to increase by 2.2 billion by 2050, which means the world’s farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is produced today. Not only this, but they need to meet the demanding sustainability regulations, attempt to increase their yield, and improve productivity across all crops, all while conserving both farmland and water due to a diminishing natural resource base. The agriculture industry needs to perfect its operational efficiency and is using modern technologies to reach targeted outputs.
agritechtomorrow.com
Graphjet Technologies and University of Manchester Announce Collaboration
Graphjet’s patent-pending process uses renewable agricultural waste to produce graphene, which can reduce carbon emissions from production of materials critical to EV batteries. announced a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), wherein the two parties will collaborate to provide consultancy services related to graphene and graphene-related products and applications. Graphjet...
voguebusiness.com
With digital IDs, Chloé plots supply chain progress and a circular future
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. After committing last year to giving all of its products...
Cepton, Inc. Announces Agreement for $100 Million Investment from Koito Manufacturing
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding investment agreement dated October 27, 2022 (“Investment Agreement”) for a $100 million investment from its long-term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”) (TSE: 7276). As previously reported, the investment will be used to fund Cepton’s next stage of growth as it scales its lidar solutions for mass deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005393/en/ Dating back to 2017, Cepton and Koito have a strong history of collaboration, and this marks Koito’s third investment in Cepton since 2020. © Cepton, Inc.
hbsdealer.com
‘Team Stihl’ adds leadership
Stihl announced that Uwe Hirsch has been named vice president finance and will assumes his position on November 7, 2022. “Uwe has a proven track record leading cross-functional transformation and development projects that achieve long-term target profitability, as well as overseeing and monitoring operational and strategic initiatives. He is a great addition to Team Stihl,” said Terry Horan, president and CEO of Stihl Inc.
itsecuritywire.com
SilverSky Announces a Bold New Look and Feel that Emphasizes Innovation Leadership and Vision in Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the debut of a new corporate look and feel throughout its online presence, including a new company logo. The new branding follows the company’s announcement earlier this month surrounding the release of its SilverSky Lightning MDR...
crowdfundinsider.com
Citi Ventures Invests in Fintech Platform Wildfire Systems
Wildfire Systems Inc., a Fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Citi Ventures. The funding will “support Wildfire’s technological innovation and continued ability to deploy new features that will drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers worldwide.”...
tipranks.com
Altria Group announces partnership with JT Group
"Altria Group announces a strategic partnership with JT Group and our expanded heated tobacco portfolio. Our portfolio consists of a joint venture with a subsidiary of JT for the U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick products and our expanded pipeline of wholly owned products. Altria and JT announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding, setting forth the strong commitment of both parties toward a greater partnership to accelerate global harm reduction. Through this partnership, we believe we can accelerate global harm reduction by collaborating on product development and the global commercialization of smoke-free products. We believe this potential collaboration could bring significant value to our respective businesses."
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
industrytoday.com
Meeting the Challenge of Supply Chain Disruption
Deloitte and the Manufacturers Alliance examine how traditional manufacturing supply chains are evolving to balance costs, efficiency, and resilience. Challenges of shipping delays, transportation delays, parts shortages and congested ports during the pandemic have been a prime example that the age-old formula of minimizing costs and maximizing efficiency is no longer enough to keep global supply chains moving. To address increasing disruptions in the supply chain, redundancy and resilience need to be added to the equation.
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
disruptmagazine.com
Barry Angeline, CEO Of Cyberricade, Gives Insights on What Beginners Need to Know About Six Sigma Certification
In the move to help businesses improve their processes, consultant Barry Angeline offered insights on what beginners need to know about Six Sigma Certification. Mr. Angeline holds a Lean Six Sigma Master Blackbelt Certification and has decades of experience in the industry. In his address, he noted that in these...
agritechtomorrow.com
KROHNE Announces New OPTIWAVE 6500C Level Transmitter
A radar level transmitter ideal for powders and dusty atmospheres. Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, highlights its OPTIWAVE 6500C, a radar level transmitter for powders and dusty atmospheres. KROHNE's OPTIWAVE 6500C delivers continuous high measurement in silos, hoppers, and containers. The...
Beverage Brand Liquid Death Raises $70M
Mike Cessario, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Death, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's recent funding and what made the company a social media sensation.
salestechstar.com
Front Launches Front Integration Partner Program to Drive Greater Innovation Across Its Technology Ecosystem
Program to enable greater business value for partners and offer customers seamless access to richer portfolio of integrations. Front, a communication hub for building strong customer relationships, launched the Front Integration Partner Program to accelerate innovation and increase value for both partners and customers. With open APIs, Front already enables nearly 100 integrations with software and communication companies, including Salesforce, HubSpot, ClickUp, Aircall, and Dialpad. The Front Integration Partner Program will drive continued growth in integrations by delivering a foundation for a richer technology ecosystem.
technode.global
Wavemaker Impact, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, GenZero, Temasek plan to form agritech venture
Wavemaker Impact, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, GenZero, and Singapore’s Temasek intend to set up a first-of-its-kind agri-tech startup that brings together climate-tech, agri-food, and venture-building capabilities to accelerate rice decarbonisation in Southeast Asia and the rest of Asia. The parties said in a statement on Thursday the startup plans to...
shiftedmag.com
Get the Best Healthcare Market Research Services by Ovationmr
Do you know that healthcare market research is vital to provide the best possible patient care. That is crucial in a field praised as being citizens. You shouldn’t limit market research to standard commercial enterprises. Other institutions would profit from it, from corporations to the healthcare sector. Because it focuses on individuals and what they desire and need. Even though, sometimes, you don’t receive a study from your family doctor. Also, your nearby hospital and your medication are on the way out. There are methods for the healthcare sector to learn vital details about its target audience.
aircargonews.net
TCS joins WiseTech’s CargoWise Service Partner programme
IT services, consultancy and business provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has joined the CargoWise Service Partner programme of logistics IT provider WiseTech. The CargoWise Service Partner programme is designed to help logistics providers achieve their digital transformation goals. CargoWise enables logistics service providers to centralise their operations on one global...
salestechstar.com
DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with Dynatrace, Accelerating Business Transformation for Customers
DXC Platform X™ enables the world’s leading organizations to modernize and transform their business by proactively preventing and auto-resolving issues to enable the silent running of mission-critical systems. DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced an expanded partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which...
+850 Health Innovators Reunited in Milan, Italy, to Shape the Future of Health at Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- After the success of the 2021 edition, Frontiers Health 2022 was hosted again in the city of Milan, Italy, on October 20 th and 21 st at the impressive location of Palazzo del Ghiaccio & Frigoriferi Milanesi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005839/en/ Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022 (Photo: Frontiers Health)
Comments / 0