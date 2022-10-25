Read full article on original website
Related
coladaily.com
Teen charged in fatal shooting at North Pointe Estates
A 19-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of an acquaintance at North Pointe Estates on Aug. 23. According to Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook, Kevin Darnell Jowers Jr. is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was located at a home on Springtree Dr. Tuesday by CPD officers and the United States Marshal Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
coladaily.com
Major road in Irmo blocked due to car crash, injuries reported
Anyone driving near Fernandina Road in Irmo should expect delays. Irmo Fire District and Lexington County EMS are on the scene of a vehicle accident with injuries, and the roadway is currently completely blocked. This is a developing situation, and details are limited. Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate...
coladaily.com
Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for more electric buses
Students at schools in Richland District One will soon see an increase in electric buses as the school district has been selected to receive $6.32 million to purchase 16 new electric vehicles. The money is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 's Clean School Bus Program rebate competition,...
coladaily.com
Temporary housing cabins for the homeless set to open in November
Construction for Columbia’s new rapid shelters are on track to open at the beginning of November, according to city officials. Rapid Shelter Columbia is a project that first launched in September and has taken less than 70 days to complete. The new concept is the first transitional housing project...
coladaily.com
Design of Irmo High School’s East Wing replacement approved by board
The Lexington-Richland School District Five Board of Trustees approve the Preliminary Master Site Plan and Phase I Schematic of Irmo High School’s East Wing replacement. The new east wing will provide a modern look with more than 60 new classrooms, a media center, and administrative offices in a 120,000 sq. ft. three story structure. An area dedicated to the history of the school, known as Pride Hall, will be re-established in the new wing.
coladaily.com
Three Midlands Players make 'Mr. South Carolina Football' finalist field
The Midlands are not only well-represented in the season-ending high school football All-Star Games, Wednesday, three local players were among seven selected as finalists for the Mr. South Carolina Football Award. The honorees are running backs Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork and Jonah Norris of Lexington and defensive lineman Xzavier...
coladaily.com
Sephora opens third location in Columbia on Forest Drive
Sephora held a ribbon-cutting Friday, officially opening its store in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center on Forest Drive. The new opening, along with other locations in Columbiana Mall and inside Kohl's in Lexington, totals three locations in the Midlands for the national retailer. Ammie Fiedler, a seasoned store director who...
coladaily.com
USC brings back iconic brand and reveals new logo
University of South Carolina announced Wednesday that it will simplify its branding marks, focusing on its iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introducing a USC spirit mark. The university will also do away with the the 'UofSC' logo mark adopted in 2019. The brand update will take effect Jan. 4, 2023,...
coladaily.com
USC homecoming weekend kicks off with Paint the Town Garnet & Black
Gamecock fans took over Five Points for a new homecoming tradition Friday evening. Paint the Town Garnet & Black brought the USC community together to show school spirit the night before the homecoming football game against Missouri. The block party and pep rally took place at the corner of Harden...
Comments / 0