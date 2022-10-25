The Lexington-Richland School District Five Board of Trustees approve the Preliminary Master Site Plan and Phase I Schematic of Irmo High School’s East Wing replacement. The new east wing will provide a modern look with more than 60 new classrooms, a media center, and administrative offices in a 120,000 sq. ft. three story structure. An area dedicated to the history of the school, known as Pride Hall, will be re-established in the new wing.

IRMO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO