Read full article on original website
Related
Regular physical exercise could boost the effectiveness of your COVID-19 vaccine
New research shows 150 minutes of physical activity per week increases your level of COVID protection.
Experts say putting on a stone can increase odds of knee surgery by a third
Gaining just under a stone in weight could significantly increase the need for a total knee replacement, a new study has suggested. Researchers found that women are more at risk of requiring knee surgery if they put on weight in midlife compared to men. Women who gained 11lb (5kg) are...
Benefits of exercise greater if activity is of moderate intensity, study shows
Increasing your physical activity is good for your health, but the benefits are greater when more of it is of at least moderate intensity, a study suggests. Researchers from Cambridge University and Leicester University analysed data from more than 88,000 middle-aged adults who wore a device on their wrist to measure their physical activity.
scitechdaily.com
Eating Late Changes Your Fat Tissue and Decreases Calories Burned
New research provides experimental evidence that late eating reduces energy expenditure, increases hunger, and changes fat tissue, all of which may raise the risk of obesity. About 42% of adults in the United States are obese, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. While popular healthy diet mantras warn against midnight snacking, few studies have thoroughly studied the combined impacts of late dining on the three key factors in body weight regulation and therefore obesity risk: calorie intake regulation, calorie burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue.
MedicalXpress
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal. "The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week can help us live longer," said study author Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi of the University of Sydney, Australia. "Given that lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts sporadically during the day may be a particularly attractive option for busy people."
What is exercise, really? Here’s what counts, according to an exercise physiologist
What is exercise and how often should you do it? We speak to the experts to find out
Should you exercise before you sleep?
Exercise can help relieve stress and anxiety, but should you exercise before you sleep?
How Women Can Build Greater Bone Density As They Age
Bone density is a topic women should be concerned about as they become older because bones lose density with age. Less dense bones become weak, and that makes them more prone to breaking and developing osteoporosis, per Medline Plus. Certain habits, such as smoking and drinking alcohol, can make bones weaker. In addition, medical conditions like arthritis and diabetes can lead to bone loss. That said, there are things women can do to help build bone density as they age.
Medical News Today
Increasing longevity: Vigorous exercise 2 minutes a day may be enough
The study shows that relatively low amounts of weekly vigorous physical activity may result in health benefits. Experts describe how building short bursts of exercise into your daily routine may result in long-term health outcomes. Research shows that regular exercise results in a lower risk of developing several long-term (chronic)...
marthastewart.com
Taking a Brisk 7-Minute Walk Every Day Can Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Says
Walking is a great form of exercise, and it doesn't take much to reap the benefits of taking regular strolls. To maximize these advantages, though, it might be time to pick up the pace: New research published in European Heart Journal found that taking a brisk 7-minute walk every day is enough to cut your risk of heart disease.
Putting on weight in middle age sends chance of a knee replacement soaring, study shows
Adults who gain just under a stone in weight in midlife are far more likely to need a knee replacement, a study has found. Women who put on 11lb (5kg) were a third more likely to need a total knee replacement, while men’s odds increased by 25 per cent.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Boost Energy for Diabetes and Prevent Fatigue
Many people with diabetes struggle with fatigue symptoms so I’m sharing my top tips to boost energy for diabetes!. Many people with diabetes struggle with fatigue symptoms so I’m sharing my top tips to boost energy for diabetes!. Having your blood sugar go up and down and up...
Why Minimal Weight Gain Can Lead To A Need For Knee Replacement Surgery
Experts have known that extra weight poses several health risks when it comes to the joints in your hips and knees. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons reports that the surfaces of your joints can experience a force that is seven times greater than your body weight when performing activities like walking or climbing. As a result, being overweight increases the risk of developing knee osteoarthritis (the most common reason for knee pain), and it can also increase the risk of inflammation in other joints, reports the Harvard Medical School.
Exercises To Try If You Have An Underactive Thyroid
Exercise is essential for overall well-being and can help keep thyroid symptoms in check, Here are some exercises to try if you have an underactive thyroid.
studyfinds.org
Quick ‘activity snacks’ help maintain muscle mass while sitting all day
TORONTO, Ontario — Who says a snack has to refer to chips or cookies? Spending most of the day stationary is unavoidable for many these days, but researchers from the University of Toronto say periodic activity “snacks” may help maintain both muscle mass and quality. What exactly...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Exercise
1. In this study, technique modifications such as softer landings was shown to reduce knee injury risk by two-thirds. 2. Active (e.g. technique retraining and exercise therapy) and passive (foot orthoses, osteopathic manipulation) may reduce patellofemoral pain. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Although running is one of the most popular...
Medical News Today
2-minute intervals of walking or squats may help build muscle
Only about 23% of adults in the United States meet the recommended amount of weekly recommended cardio and strength training exercises. Researchers from the University of Toronto have found short bursts of exercise, or activity “snacks” throughout the day can help a person better utilize the amino acids in the foods they consume.
ScienceBlog.com
The piano chord that cures nightmares
Oppressive, frightening, nerve-wracking: nightmares are particularly disturbing dreams. They are considered pathological when they occur frequently (>1 episode per week) and cause daytime fatigue, mood alteration and anxiety. Although Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT) has shown some effectiveness, some patients do not respond to this treatment. A team from the UNIGE and the HUG has developed a promising new technique combining this classic therapy with the Targeted Memory Reactivation (TMR) method. Thanks to this new therapy, the patients’nightmares decreased significantly and their positive dreams increased. These results can be found in the journal Current Biology.
ScienceBlog.com
Repurposing finds new health-giving uses for old medicines
Medicines that have been approved to medicate one ailment are being repurposed to treat others, saving lives and giving fresh hope to millions saddled with disease. Drug discovery is slow, expensive and often ends in failure, so no wonder scientists are exploring new ways to medicate disease. One source of hope lies in ‘drug repurposing’, where new uses are found for established medicines.
Healthline
What Are the Benefits of Tai Chi for Arthritis?
If you have arthritis, tai chi may be a great low impact exercise option. We examined the benefits, one by one. Physical activity can be difficult for people with arthritis, especially high intensity exercise. Fortunately, a martial arts movement practice known as tai chi has grown in popularity as a...
Comments / 1