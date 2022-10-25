Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
Buzzing Electricity
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that insects can contribute to atmospheric electricity. The Earth’s atmosphere is always electrified to a greater or lesser extent, with variations in this atmospheric electricity known to be caused by factors include precipitation, anthropogenic pollution, volcanism, and potentially even earthquakes. Given their ubiquity in the global atmosphere, and the fact that many different species have been shown to carry an electric charge, it has previously been postulated that large clusters of flying insects might also provide a significant effect on atmospheric electricity.
ScienceBlog.com
A serious look at human-AI romance
An international team of researchers has published a paper introducing the concept of romantic anthropomorphism, which involves giving a non-human agent human-like characteristics in a romantic context. Their work helps to improve researchers’ understanding of virtual romance. While previous psychological research has examined how human needs can be met by anthropomorphized agents, this research is the first to examine virtual romantic relationships.
ScienceBlog.com
Repurposing finds new health-giving uses for old medicines
Medicines that have been approved to medicate one ailment are being repurposed to treat others, saving lives and giving fresh hope to millions saddled with disease. Drug discovery is slow, expensive and often ends in failure, so no wonder scientists are exploring new ways to medicate disease. One source of hope lies in ‘drug repurposing’, where new uses are found for established medicines.
ScienceBlog.com
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two minute bursts of vigorous activity totalling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. “The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week...
ScienceBlog.com
Ancient ocean discovered on Mars
A recently released set of topography maps provides new evidence for an ancient northern ocean on Mars. The maps offer the strongest case yet that the planet once experienced sea-level rise consistent with an extended warm and wet climate, not the harsh, frozen landscape that exists today. “What immediately comes...
Comments / 0