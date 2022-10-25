Brent Venables on Billy Bowman: 'Don't have an exact date for his return'

The Oklahoma Sooners have been missing one of the leaders in their secondary since the early going of the TCU game. Billy Bowman played five snaps against the Horned Frogs, a game they could have used him as the Sooners struggled down the field with the stress that TCU’s offense was putting on Oklahoma’s coverage scheme.

Oklahoma tightened its coverage against Texas and Kansas, limiting busts but still allowing some big plays after the catch over the last couple of games. Bowman, one of the Sooners’ leaders in tackles, has been missed on the back end.

Speaking with the media in his Iowa State game week press conference, Brent Venables wasn’t able to provide a timetable on Bowman’s return.

“We’re hopeful he’ll get back sooner rather than later,” Venables said. “As of today don’t have an exact date for his return. He’s running around, trying to get in shape, trying to have the stability that he needs to have the confidence that goes along with that too. As you progress through that rehab, you continue to push the limits, if you will, and you start to do more and more things that are football-like. Trying to get comfortable with that.”

In his absence, Trey Morrison, Key Lawrence, Justin Broiles, and even Woodi Washington have seen more time at safety for the Sooners. The results have been mixed, but Oklahoma has been better at times in the secondary despite a pass rush that hasn’t been able to get to opposing quarterbacks.

Still, the Sooners’ defense is a work in progress and could use Bowman’s awareness, athleticism, and tackling ability to fortify the Oklahoma secondary. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be available this week when the Sooners travel to Ames to play Iowa State, and there’s no telling at what point he will return.

The most important thing is that when he returns, he’s 100% healthy. He’s a big part of the future of this team.

