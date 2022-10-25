ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Brent Venables on Billy Bowman: 'Don't have an exact date for his return'

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oggN0_0imAyEqz00

The Oklahoma Sooners have been missing one of the leaders in their secondary since the early going of the TCU game. Billy Bowman played five snaps against the Horned Frogs, a game they could have used him as the Sooners struggled down the field with the stress that TCU’s offense was putting on Oklahoma’s coverage scheme.

Oklahoma tightened its coverage against Texas and Kansas, limiting busts but still allowing some big plays after the catch over the last couple of games. Bowman, one of the Sooners’ leaders in tackles, has been missed on the back end.

Speaking with the media in his Iowa State game week press conference, Brent Venables wasn’t able to provide a timetable on Bowman’s return.

“We’re hopeful he’ll get back sooner rather than later,” Venables said. “As of today don’t have an exact date for his return. He’s running around, trying to get in shape, trying to have the stability that he needs to have the confidence that goes along with that too. As you progress through that rehab, you continue to push the limits, if you will, and you start to do more and more things that are football-like. Trying to get comfortable with that.”

In his absence, Trey Morrison, Key Lawrence, Justin Broiles, and even Woodi Washington have seen more time at safety for the Sooners. The results have been mixed, but Oklahoma has been better at times in the secondary despite a pass rush that hasn’t been able to get to opposing quarterbacks.

Still, the Sooners’ defense is a work in progress and could use Bowman’s awareness, athleticism, and tackling ability to fortify the Oklahoma secondary. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be available this week when the Sooners travel to Ames to play Iowa State, and there’s no telling at what point he will return.

The most important thing is that when he returns, he’s 100% healthy. He’s a big part of the future of this team.

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral

One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa is quickly becoming one of the most unlikable teams in college football

Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse and worse for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has insisted week after week on becoming the most unlikable team in the nation, and it is plain obvious to anyone keeping up with the team this year. It isn’t just that this team is an assault on the eyes and minds of all spectators with the worst offense in college football. The team being bad this year is only one part of the equation. There are bad teams in college football, in Power 5 conferences like Iowa, too, who aren’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Oklahoma Sooners to watch on defense against Iowa State

Oklahoma resumes conference play on Saturday as they load up and head to Ames, Iowa to take on Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones. Oklahoma comes off their bye week rejuvenated and largely very healthy, with the only notable injury being that of impact defender Billy Bowman. Oklahoma’s defense has been playing without Bowman for weeks now, so they should be acclimated to life without their best defensive back.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three LSU players among ESPN's top transfers in college football this season

The roster rebuild LSU undertook this offseason under first-year coach Brian Kelly simply wouldn’t have been possible prior to the transfer portal era. Heading into last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU had just 39 available scholarship players. After a mass exodus of talent to the transfer portal and the draft, things looked like they could be dire in Baton Rouge in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Caleb Love the most entertaining player in college basketball?

As we get set for a new UNC basketball season in just under two weeks, a lot of the attention will be on the Tar Heels, and rightfully so. They are the No. 1 team in both the AP and USA TODAY Sports Coaches polls and a trendy pick to win the title in April. That’s because they return four of five starters from a year ago including guard Caleb Love. The junior opted to return for another year in Chapel Hill after taking a big step forward in his development from his freshman season to his sophomore season. And going into...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State?

Penn State is coming off of a blowout win over Minnesota in a game that was all the Nittany Lions. A team that was without starting quarterback Tanner Morgan last weekend really struggled to find any momentum throughout all four quarters. Now, Penn State is back home once again to take on an even tougher test. The Ohio State Buckeyes. Could this be a game where the Nittany Lions are potentially on upset alert? It does seem hard to believe that as of right now. But, in Penn State’s defense, as impressive as Ohio State looks, they haven’t really played any good team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Illinois at Nebraska odds, picks and predictions

The No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 3-1 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2) meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Illinois vs. Nebraska odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
LINCOLN, NE
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy