Post Register
Harrison Blvd. closing for Halloween trick-or-treaters
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) reports Harrison Boulevard will be closed to motorists this Halloween for trick-or-treating. The popular Halloween destination for trick-or-treaters from around the Treasure Valley will close to cars starting at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween and remain closed until 9:30 p.m. Boise...
Madrona in Twin Falls to be Closed for Construction (Nov 1-16)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
kmvt
TFCSO encourages extra caution on Idaho roadways as temperatures drop
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 still smolders as mountain snow returns
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon has burned more than 130,000 acres since mid-July. Activity is now minimal, closures are lifted, but some hot spots remain.
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
ITD: Lane Closure for I-84 Near Declo
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers headed east on Interstate 84 near Declo will have to slow down and move over for a temporary lane closure Friday, October 28. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of one lane of eastbound I-84 for crews to instal concrete barriers to protect workers on the new Port of Entry being built. Officials say the closure should only be a day, but could extend through the weekend to Monday. Drivers headed west will not be impacted. Drivers will need to watch for signs and slow down while the barriers are being put in place. The new Port of Entry will replace the current facility on I-84 that also includes the Cotterell Rest Area. ITD has said previously the rest stop will remain open once the new Port of Entry is opened. The new facility will be much more technologically advanced with automated vehicle identification weigh-in-motion capable scales, video equipment, along with improved on and off ramps.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
kslnewsradio.com
Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident
SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
Idaho State Journal
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
18-year-old Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Arraigned in Jerome County Court
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old was arraigned in court earlier this week on a single count of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash in February that killed a young Twin Falls man in Jerome County. Idaho State Police filed the charge on October 7, against Jesus Andrade for the fatal two-vehicle crash on Golf Course Road that claimed the life of Even Olsen, 19, of Twin Falls. Andrade was in a Jerome courtroom for arraignment Monday to face the charge. According to charging documents, ISP investigators allege Andrade had been driving a Ford Focus with a learners permit on February 6, on Golf Course road a little after 8 p.m. at an estimated 97 mph in a 50 mph zone. Andrade lost control of the car, crossed the center line, struck the Toyota Camry Olsen had been a passenger in, then hit a series of rocks along the road before coming to a stop. Olsen was flown to a Boise hospital where he later died. The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota, Andrade, and his juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals, according to information released by ISP in February. At the time of the crash Andrade was under the age of 18.
KTVB
Idaho restaurant owner picks up tab for first responders Oct. 28
First responders will receive free meals at Biscuit & Hogs, Sunrise and the three Brunchette locations. Salute to National Heroes continues on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country
Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering […] The post In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
RANKED: The Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Twin Falls, ID
We polled a sampling of parents and trick-or-treat-aged kids and devised an informal ranking of the five best neighborhoods in Twin Falls to go trick-or-treating. I cannot emphasize enough, the word 'informal' when referring to these rankings. There are plenty of stellar neighborhoods around Twin Falls that didn't make the top five that can hold their own against any from our list. I raised my kids in Twin Falls and we visited dang near every subdivision in Twin before they outgrew the holiday. All of them were fantastic. If your neighborhood isn't on this list, take it for what it's worth.
kmvt
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the cost of rent increasing, and the availability of homes, more and more people in Twin Falls are left with no where to call their own. The Homeless Coalition says the number of people who are in this situation is increasing. These individuals...
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
